Children's Hospital Colorado Partners with Guild Now Offering Tuition-free Education Benefits to Employees

Partnership Provides Equitable Access to Education and Career Mobility Opportunities for Staff

AURORA, Colo., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) publicly announced a partnership with Guild to provide comprehensive, accessible education opportunities to team members.

"Here, our team members are our most important asset," said Betsy Rodriguez, Chief Human Resources Officer for Children's Colorado. "This new benefit is an additional way we're fulfilling our promise to team members by investing in them and supporting their individual potential. It's so much more than an education benefit program – it's a chance for growth, advancement and discovery for everyone at every level. We aspire to be a place where people can begin a job and are supported to grow a career."

As of April 26, benefits-eligible team members employed by Children's Colorado have access to tuition-free learning through Guild's more than 75 programs from more than 25 learning providers, making it the first pediatric hospital system to offer these benefits to employees. Programs include undergraduate and graduate degree options, as well as high school completion, college prep, English language learning and certificates. Additionally, team members will have access to more than 200 additional programs within Guild's learning marketplace that Children's Colorado will fund up to $5,250 per year.

The catalog of programs is tailored for and aligned with Children's Colorado's mission and vision. Focus areas include healthcare, business, technology, psychology, hospitality and more. Children's Colorado team members can reach their full potential through education opportunities specifically created for working adults with pathways for career advancement.

In just over a week since the new benefit launched, nearly 25% of eligible team members created an account and began exploring possibilities for education advancement. Some are looking to take courses that will prepare them to apply for college for the first time while others are mapping out advanced degree programs.

"All of us at Guild are honored to partner with Children's Hospital Colorado to help create career advancement for healthcare workers," said Rachel Romer Carlson, CEO of Guild. "As the first pediatric hospital system to offer debt-free education to its team, Children's Colorado is leading the way and fostering the future workforce of healthcare providers to care for the children in our Colorado communities. It's also an honor for those of us at Guild – as a Denver-based company with hundreds of families in town – to have the chance to give back to a hospital that supports us."

As a social impact company, Guild partners with America's most innovative employers to reskill their workforce for career advancement through its payments and technology platform, curated learning marketplace, and advanced education and career services.

"This is one more way we are investing in what makes our hospital different for our patients and their families: our people," Rodriguez said.

To learn more about careers available with Children's Colorado, visit www.childrenscolorado.org/about/careers.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and recognized as a top 10 children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

ABOUT GUILD

Guild is a social impact company that empowers American workers to unlock life-changing opportunities for personal and professional advancement through education, skill-building and coaching. As a certified B-Corp founded to bridge the gap between education and employment for working adults in the U.S. in need of upskilling for the future of work, Guild's industry-leading technology platform allows the nation's largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Macy's, Target, and The Walt Disney Company — to offer strategic education and skilling to their employees. Guild connects workers to a learning marketplace of the nation's best learning partners for working adults with tuition paid by the company. Guild's payments and technology platform, curated learning marketplace, and advanced education and career services come together to help working adult learners advance in their education and career, debt-free. For more information, visit https://www.guildeducation.com/

