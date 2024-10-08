Children's Hospital Colorado Recognized as a Top Ranked Children's Hospital in the Nation

U.S. News & World Report releases 2024-25 Best Children's Hospitals rankings

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) has been named to the 2024-2025 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll by U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News), a distinction awarded to only 10 children's hospitals nationwide. Children's Colorado is proud to continue serving as a pediatric leader right here in our own community, being ranked No. 1 in both the region and the state.

In addition to being named as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region, Children's Colorado has been recognized by U.S. News as being exceptional in all ranked specialties, with six of the Children's Colorado specialties ranked among the Top 10, including:

Diabetes and endocrinology at No. 5

Pulmonology and lung surgery at No. 6

Cardiology and heart surgery at No. 6

Urology at No. 6

Gastroenterology and GI surgery at No. 7

Cancer at No. 8

For the first time, U.S. News ranked behavioral health programs. Children's Colorado is now recognized among the best in behavioral health, based on a variety of factors around the hospital's quality of behavioral and mental health care for children.

"At Children's Hospital Colorado, we like to say that 'here, it's different.' With a U.S. News & World Report Top 10 ranking, we're proving it," said Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children's Colorado. "This year's new approach to rankings recognizes a leading group of children's hospitals whose work pushes the child health field to be better, heal more and make new discoveries. We're proud to continue our sustained excellence and earn recognition among these peers. Together, we are improving the health of children through a collaborative spirit, creativity and a tireless, unrelenting dedication to children and innovative research, which is advancing discoveries at an unprecedented rate."

For the 2024-25 rankings and ratings, U.S. News ranked the Top 50 centers in each of these 10 pediatric specialties: Cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

These rankings assist parents and caregivers, along with their physicians, in navigating the challenges of choosing the best possible care for children with serious illnesses or complex medical needs.

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 108 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children's hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

"U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Children's Hospitals evaluation empowers parents and caregivers with a data-driven guide to help them find the best pediatric hospital to treat their child," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

The full rankings for the 2024-2025 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, regional and specialty rankings can be found at USNews.com.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Media Contacts:

Rachael Fowler

Children's Colorado Media Line: 303-890-8314

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital Colorado