Children's Hospital Colorado to Build New Playground Thanks to Generous Lead Donation from Denver Broncos Head Coach

Sean Payton and wife Skylene Donate to Adaptive Play Area for Patients

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) is excited to announce the construction of a new playground on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora made possible in part by a lead donation of $150,000 from Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton and his wife Skylene. The playground will be a space of rehabilitation and respite for Children's Colorado patients and their families, creating a safe environment to take a break and encourage healing through play while receiving care at Children's Colorado.

"We are grateful to Coach Payton and his wife Skylene for their generous gift and thrilled to provide a new experience for our patients and their families for years to come," said Christy Dobson, Vice President of Board and Community Relations at Children's Colorado. "This playground will create opportunity for kids to just be kids and for families to have a change of pace while receiving care at Children's Colorado, which can include long days for patients and their families."

Coach Payton and Skylene toured Children's Colorado in June to learn more about giving back to patients and their families. The playground was identified as a first-of-its-kind, high-impact project bringing physical, emotional and mental benefits of outdoor recreation to children of all abilities.

Located near the Canine Respite Park for our Medical Dogs on the north side of the hospital, some features of the new playground will include:

Sensory walls, which include objects that children can play with providing visual and tactile stimulation, improving fine motor skills.

Self-expression tools, which include musical objects, art walls and options for open play, such as building.

Adaptive swings.

Shaded structure for privacy and shade, in addition to sunny areas.

Rock climbing wall.

Wheelchair friendly space.

Children's Colorado is the official children's hospital of the Denver Broncos, and recently renewed their partnership earlier this year. Throughout a 10-year partnership the Broncos and Children's Colorado have created positive impact through patient visits, volunteerism, exclusive Junior Reporter opportunities with Broncos players, gameday experiences for patient families, and more.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Children's Hospital Colorado complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

ATENCIÓN: si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-720-777-9800.

CHÚ Ý: Nếu bạn nói Tiếng Việt, có các dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ miễn phí dành cho bạn. Gọi số 1-720-777-9800.

