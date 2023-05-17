Children's Hospital of Orange County Appoints Kim Milstien Chief Operating Officer

ORANGE, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) named seasoned healthcare leader Kim Milstien its new executive vice president and chief operating officer, following a nationwide search. She brings to the role more than 25 years of experience leading acute care operations in a variety of healthcare settings, including large teaching hospitals and public hospital systems.

Milstien joined CHOC more than a year ago as a strategy and business planning consultant before being named chief strategy and affiliation officer. Prior to working at CHOC, she was managing principal consultant at Health Management Associates, an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Milstien previously served as the CEO of Ventura County Medical Center and Santa Paula Hospital, and as president and CEO with Adventist Health.

"Healthcare is my life's work and I have been fortunate to be able to dedicate my career to improving systems of care for patients," says Milstien. "I was drawn to CHOC because of its mission, vision and values. I am proud to be a defender of childhood, joining the thousands of CHOC physicians, researchers and staff who are passionately dedicated to keeping children happy and healthy."

Active in community service, Milstien has volunteered her time and talents serving on the governing boards of various nonprofit organizations. She was a board member and chair for the Hospital Association of Southern California's Ventura County region and faculty for the Adventist Health Emerging Healthcare Leader Program.

Last year, CHOC's previous Executive Vice President and COO Paul Van Dolah was named chief transformation officer. The new role is critical to the success of CHOC's evolution from a premier, regional children's hospital-centric system to a nationally recognized and integrated pediatric healthcare delivery enterprise. Van Dolah is responsible for guiding effective change, fostering a vibrant organizational culture, and driving continued growth through strategy, innovation and technology.

"CHOC continues to grow and evolve in response to the changing healthcare landscape and to ensure we are serving the unique needs of children and families in our community today and for years to come. From our recently announced cardiac affiliation with UCLA Health to multiple construction projects, including a nine-story ambulatory tower set to open in 2025, CHOC has undertaken numerous transformational initiatives to solidify our role as a leading destination for children's health," says CHOC President and CEO Kimberly Chavalas Cripe.

