Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Advocare Announce Affiliation Agreement

PHILADELPHIA and MARLTON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Advocare announced an affiliation agreement to advance exceptional pediatric care, health outcomes and overall wellness in the communities they serve.

The affiliation aims to optimize both organizations' extensive skills, experience, and resources to ensure that children in the region can access the highest-quality, cost-effective care that best serves their medical needs. Pediatricians from CHOP and Advocare have historically collaborated across numerous specialty areas in the care of local families.

"We're looking forward to an alliance that will enhance collaboration between our two organizations and enable us to continue providing best-in-class care for the patient families in our communities," said Steve Docimo, MD, Executive Vice President, Business Development and Strategy at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

CHOP and Advocare remain separate entities. As part of the new affiliation, the organizations will form joint subcommittees focused on clinical care, communications and operations, education and training, research and innovation, and value-based care designed to advance exceptional care to the children they serve.

"Over 25 years ago, Advocare was formed by combining several exceptional pediatric practices to create an integrated medical group to improve and innovate healthcare for children. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with CHOP to enhance the high-quality care provided to children and the families we serve in New Jersey and Pennsylvania," said Howard Orel, MD, President and CEO of Advocare.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network , which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

About Advocare

Advocare, LLC ("Advocare") is a physician-owned and governed multi-specialty medical group operating in New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia metropolitan region.

Founded in 1998 as an integrated network of 26 pediatricians, Advocare has grown to become widely recognized and highly respected as one of the region's largest multi-specialty groups providing both high-quality and value healthcare, while also actively participating in graduate education of many health professionals and a growing clinical research initiative.

With nearly 800 providers and over 240 practice locations, Advocare serves approximately 800,000 unique patients throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Advocare physicians are regularly recognized among the region's top doctors by both patients and consumer publications. For more information, visit www.advocaredoctors.com.

