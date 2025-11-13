Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Recognizes Seven CHOP Physicians Selected to Join the American Pediatric Society in 2026

APS members are child health leaders of extraordinary achievement who work together to shape the future of academic pediatrics



PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) announced that seven of its physicians and researchers were among the 92 new members selected to join the American Pediatric Society (APS), one of North America's first and most prestigious academic pediatric organizations.

The APS will recognize its new members at its Howland Gala, held during the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2026 Meeting in Boston in April. Current members nominate new members by recognizing individuals who have distinguished themselves as child health leaders, clinicians, policymakers, researchers, scholars and teachers.

"These physicians are highly respected specialists who make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people," said Jordan S. Orange, MD, PhD, Pediatrician-in-Chief and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at CHOP. "This recognition is well-deserved and truly reflects their valuable contributions."

CHOP physicians selected to join APS include :

The APS is a nonprofit organization founded in 1888 as the first pediatric society in North America. The mission of the APS is to shape the future of academic pediatrics through engagement of distinguished child-health leaders who represent the full diversity within the field. The 1,800 plus members of APS are recognized leaders of extraordinary achievement who work together to shape the future of academic pediatrics. For more information about APS membership, please visit the APS website.

