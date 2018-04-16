Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the United Arab Emirates Sign Medical Services Agreement

"We are honored to formalize CHOP's relationship with the UAE," said Madeline Bell. "Our ability to offer expert care for the country's most medically complex children underscores our mission of creating breakthroughs for children around the world."

"CHOP offers an outstanding commitment to pediatric healthcare and provides high-quality services to patient families throughout the UAE," said Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba. "Today, we recognize CHOP as a pediatric health partner within our embassy and are thrilled to announce that the Hospital will welcome the first UAE National Emirati into its residency program in July 2018."

The Agreement expands a long-standing alliance between CHOP and the UAE. In January 2018, the Hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Al Jalila Children's, the UAE's only children's hospital, to establish a dedicated neurology outreach program grounded in telemedicine. In October 2017, CHOP and The Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates (MOHAP) entered into an MOU regarding a pediatric specialty consultation program to provide clinical and educational services to MOHAP hospitals.

CHOP's Visiting Physician Program serves the northern Emirates, with nine licensed CHOP specialists seeing patients for evaluations and working side by side with Emirati clinicians.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 546-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

