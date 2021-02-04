Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Appoints Donald Moore as Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Facilities and Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has appointed Donald E. Moore as its Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Facilities and Operations. Moore has close to four decades of experience in facilities development and operations management, having most recently served as Vice President of Real Estate and Facilities at Drexel University, one of three former institutions where he led master planning and facilities development activity.

"We are pleased to welcome Donald to the CHOP family," said Doug Hock, Executive Vice President and System Chief Operating Officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "He is a strong leader with robust construction management experience, and he is committed to supporting economic and employment opportunities for our neighbors in the West Philadelphia community. Donald is ideally suited to lead our Facilities team in the design of healthcare spaces that make a positive impact in the lives of the patients and families we serve."

Throughout his career, Moore has overseen countless design, construction and operations management projects. During his tenure at Drexel, he spearheaded a partnership with uCity Square and Wexford Science & Technology that sparked redevelopment activity at the western-most end of Drexel's campus, advancing the development of a half-million square foot home for the College of Nursing and Health Professions and Drexel University College of Medicine. The partnership also enabled the construction of the Powell/Science Leadership Academy School. Both projects won Philadelphia Business Journal "Best Real Estate Deals of the Year" awards.

While at Drexel, Moore also collaborated with Tower Health to expand the College of Medicine's footprint in West Reading, PA and worked with Brandywine Realty Trust to help advance planning and development within Schuylkill Yards.

Prior to Drexel, Moore served as Senior Vice President for Facilities, Planning and Operations at Rowan University for six years. His achievements there included construction of a multimillion-dollar medical school campus for the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University; negotiation, design and construction of a 1,400-bed housing development; and advancement of engineering/research and business facility development on Rowan's campus.

Moore holds a bachelor's degree in construction management and civil engineering from Bradley University and a master's degree in business administration from Stockton University. He is a national member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s University Development & Innovation Council and Advisory Board Member of ULI Philadelphia. Moore also serves as treasurer of the Board of Trustees at Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia and as chair of the Wheaton Arts Foundation Board of Trustees.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

