Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Appoints New Chief of Endocrinology

Dr. De León-Crutchlow has been a member of the CHOP community since 1999, when she began her fellowship training in the Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes. In 2012, she became Director of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism Center at CHOP. Dr. De León-Crutchlow also serves as Associate Professor of Pediatrics in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. De León-Crutchlow is nationally and internationally recognized for her clinical expertise and research in the field of congenital hyperinsulinism and monogenic diabetes.

"I am delighted that Dr. De León-Crutchlow has accepted a well-deserved appointment to this leadership position," said Joseph St. Geme, MD, Physician-in-Chief at CHOP. "Dr. De León-Crutchlow is an outstanding physician-scientist, a committed educator, and a model colleague dedicated to providing exemplary care to patients and families. I am also extremely grateful for Dr. Levine's longstanding commitment to exceptional leadership."

In her new role, Dr. De León-Crutchlow will oversee the Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, one of the nation's largest and consistently top-ranked pediatric endocrinology and diabetes centers. The division's team cares for patients in the Philadelphia region and from around the world, treating a broad range of disorders, including thyroid, adrenal, and pituitary problems, sexual maturation, growth, calcium regulation, glycogen storage disease, diabetes and hyperinsulinism.

A major goal of Dr. De León-Crutchlow's research program is to improve the health of children and adults with congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) and to develop novel therapies for the condition. She has made significant contributions advancing the understanding of HI pathophysiology. Of particular importance has been the identification of the glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1) as a biological target in HI treatment. Her preclinical and clinical work demonstrated that exendin-(9-39), a compound that inhibits GLP-1 receptor, can prevent hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in HI.

As director of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism Center at CHOP, Dr. De León-Crutchlow leads a large team of experts, including pediatric endocrinologists, surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, advanced practice nurses, nurses, social workers, researchers, speech and feeding therapists, and dieticians—who all work together to provide specialized, patient-centered and seamless care for children with congenital HI.

Prior to her postdoctoral endocrinology fellowship at CHOP, Dr. De León-Crutchlow attended medical school at The University of Panama School of Medicine in Panama City, Panama. She completed her pediatric residency at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J.

Dr. De León-Crutchlow has published over 90 papers and book chapters in prestigious scientific medical journals, including the Journal of Pediatrics, the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Diabetes, and the Journal of Medical Genetics. She has also presented hundreds of invited lectures across the country and abroad.

Dr. De León-Crutchlow is a member of many professional societies, including the Society for Pediatric Research, the Pediatric Endocrine Society and the American Diabetes Association.

Dr. De León-Crutchlow will succeed Dr. Michael Levine, whose successful 10-year tenure made significant contributions to the hospital and division.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 546-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

Contact: Kaila Conti

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

contikm@email.chop.edu

267-426-6054

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-hospital-of-philadelphia-appoints-new-chief-of-endocrinology-300671577.html

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Related Links

http://www.chop.edu

