Children's Hospital of Philadelphia earns "LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader" Designation in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index

PHILADELPHIA, Sept.1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today announced that it has earned a designation as a "LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader" from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation was awarded in the 13th edition of HRC's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) , also released today.

"I am incredibly proud of this accomplishment and want to recognize that it takes each and every one of us to contribute to the positive and supportive culture of care for our LGBTQ+ community members," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "In the last year, expanding support for our LGBTQ+ patients, families and staff has remained a top priority here at CHOP, and we have enjoyed active collaborations with our LGBTQ+ Pride Employee Resource Group (ERG) and our colleagues in the Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic."

Among the contributions made by CHOP to support the LGBTQ+ community in 2020 are:

Continued and expanded trainings for CHOP staff

Tailoring of new systems to include accurate gender identity information

Assuring all new CHOP construction prioritizes gender inclusive bathrooms, signs and spaces

LGBTQ+ Pride Employee Resource Group with almost 500 participants

2019-2020 advocacy in Philadelphia , Harrisburg, PA , and Washington, DC

, , and Expansion of the Gender & Sexuality Development Program to serve more than 1500 families throughout the region and addition of a second clinic in Voorhees, NJ

Team contributions to the development of national guidelines for developing gender clinics

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the horrific incidents of racial violence targeting the Black community, the events of the past year have brought about so much pain and uncertainty. Yet, even during this moment of profound unrest, we are seeing more of our humanity and resilience come to life. For me, nowhere is that more true than through the tireless dedication of our health care providers and the intrepid support and administrative staff members by their sides that show up every day to ensure this life-saving work continues," said HRC President Alphonso David. "The health care facilities participating in the HRC Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) are not only on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also making it clear from their participation in the HEI that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ+ patients. In addition, many have made strong statements on racial justice and equity and are engaging in efforts to address racial inequities in their institutions and their communities. We commend all of the HEI participants for their commitment to providing inclusive care for all."

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the education arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

Contact: Joey McCool Ryan

(267) 426-6070

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Related Links

http://www.chop.edu

