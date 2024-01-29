Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Experts Showcase Frontier Program at Arab Health Exhibition

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing its longstanding partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Emirates Health Services (EHS), Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) will exhibit thought-leading clinical research in the EHS booth at the Arab Health 2024 Exhibition and Congress, taking place this week in Dubai. As one of the world leaders in pediatric innovation, CHOP, in association with EHS, will highlight experts from CHOP's Comprehensive Vascular Anomalies Program (CVAP), exhibiting the most advanced, minimally invasive procedures and imaging technology for vascular anomalies.

"CHOP has been treating patients worldwide with vascular anomalies for more than 25 years," said Dr. Denise Adams, Director of the Comprehensive Vascular Anomalies Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "We are thrilled to be showcasing our multidisciplinary expertise and innovation in this field at Arab Health. Our program uses state-of-the-art genomics and personalized research strategies to identify the underlying genetic mutations that cause complex cases, which helps us to determine targeted and potentially curative therapies for patients."

Vascular anomalies describe a variety of conditions that affect the veins, arteries and lymphatic system that can be classified as either vascular tumors (benign or malignant) or vascular malformations. While certain vascular anomalies naturally resolve over time, others can cause visible deformities, impede critical organ functions such as swallowing or breathing, or cause severe pain. Some vascular anomalies can even be life-threatening.

Arab Health 2024 marks the sixth year that EHS has invited CHOP to exhibit its pediatric innovation alongside EHS colleagues.

"We truly appreciate the significance of being able to showcase pediatric breakthroughs at CHOP in the United Arab Emirates," said Ruth Frey, Vice President of Global Strategy and Business Development at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Together, CHOP and EHS share an aligned mission of improving pediatric healthcare and contributing to the health of children worldwide."

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

