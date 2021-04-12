Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Opens New Specialty Care Center in Abington

CHOP Specialty Care, Abington is located in the heart of Abington Township, at the intersection of Old York Road (Route 611) and Susquehanna Road. Designed to provide specialty care to patients in the surrounding communities of eastern Montgomery County, lower Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia, the Center includes 28 exam rooms, as well as ancillary facilities including Audiology, Speech Therapy, Radiology (diagnostic x-ray) and EEG services.

"We are thrilled to introduce our brand-new facility, which will ensure that our patients continue to have access to high-quality, convenient care, closer to home," said Michael J. Drnach, MBA, Assistant Vice President, CHOP Specialty Care Network. "With our Specialty Care Center in Abington, we aim to meet the needs of the growing patient population in Montgomery County, providing families a full range of specialty care services and features such as plentiful parking to make their experience as hassle-free as possible."

Core outpatient services include Cardiology, Gastroenterology & Nutrition, Orthopaedics, Neurology, Endocrinology & Diabetes, Plastic Surgery, Ophthalmology and Pulmonology. An additional 10,000 square-feet has been earmarked for future clinical programs. Coming this summer, the new Abington facility will offer pediatric-specific after-hours urgent care for children and teens with mild-to-moderate illnesses or injuries that do not require the resources of an emergency room.

CHOP currently serves more than 1.3 million children each year on its main campus in the University City area of Philadelphia and as part of the CHOP Care Network. The Specialty Care Center in Abington joins five existing CHOP facilities in Montgomery County, in addition to a new inpatient hospital on the King of Prussia campus opening in Fall 2021.

