Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Recognized by the 2024 Disability Equality Index (DEI) as a Leader in "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion"

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has been recognized by the 2024 Disability Equality Index (DEI)® as a leader in "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion." The index is the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool used to survey employers' disability policies, practices, and initiatives. For the sixth year in a row, CHOP received a 100 out of 100 score, the index's highest ranking.

"We are honored that CHOP has been selected as one of the Disability Equality Index's 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion' for the sixth straight year. This is a testament to all of the contributions of our diverse workforce; it is this commitment to diversity, and all of our unique abilities, that makes CHOP such a great place to work," said Gilbert Davis, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is an integral part of CHOP, and each day we are intentional in creating a sense of inclusion and belonging for all of our employees, patients, families, and community members."

CHOP champions numerous Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Clinical Advisory Groups (CAGs), which provide employees with opportunities to connect to the broader mission of the organization and ensure that the dimensions of diversity and inclusion are fully integrated throughout the hospital and CHOP Care Network. ERG members enjoy an enhanced sense of belonging through mentoring, volunteerism, and community involvement. One such ERG is the CHOP All Abilities Resource Group (AARG), whose mission is to support diversity and inclusion efforts for people with disabilities by increasing awareness, education, and visibility around the topic of disability. AARG aims to foster a safe and welcoming environment that promotes recruitment, support, advocacy and professional development for all employees at CHOP, with an emphasis on equity and belonging for employees with disabilities.

"Through my work as an ally and current Community Outreach Officer of the AARG, I have learned that a diverse workforce brings a wealth of knowledge to teams and encourages creativity and innovation," said Allison Simms, a Program Manager for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Career Path Program and community outreach officer of the AARG. "This recognition recognizes CHOP's commitment to being a diverse employer and showcases our employees' abilities. Here's to another year of leading the way and making CHOP accessible for all employees, patients and families."

In addition to the AARG, CHOP's other ERGs cover identity categories such as gender, sexual orientation, race/ethnicity, Veteran status, and generations/age; they also include four physician affinity groups.

The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is currently acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the 595-bed hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network , which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as an inpatient hospital with a dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

