Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Recognized for Exemplary Disability Hiring and Employment Practices

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) was honored today as a 2020 National Organization on Disability (NOD) Leading Disability Employer at the organization's Annual Forum, entitled "ADA at 30: What's Next." Now in its sixth year, the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.

This annual recognition is designed to commend those organizations that are leading the way in disability hiring and encouraging other companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring people with disabilities, including the diverse perspectives they bring to an organization.

"We strive to offer a culture of inclusion for every CHOP employee, and individuals with disabilities are represented throughout our workforce, many as subject matter experts and mentors," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Our diversity and inclusion efforts for people with all abilities provide a safe and welcoming environment that promotes recruitment and professional development."

CHOP's All Abilities Resource Group (AARG) is an employee network that helps to develop and enhance CHOP's diversity efforts by expanding the visibility of people with disabilities in the workplace and offering recommendations for adequate accommodations and resources available throughout the organization for all employees and families.

"America's success in the world depends on how well we inspire and put to use the talents and energies of every person in this country," said NOD Chairman Governor Tom Ridge. "It was the vision of President George H.W. Bush, who signed the ADA into law, that no ability is to be wasted and that everyone has a full and equal chance to play a part in our national progress. We at NOD remain committed to seeing that vision fulfilled by working closely with corporate America to help them achieve their disability inclusion goals. These 68 organizations certainly have stepped up and are doing just that, and we applaud their leadership and thank them for their commitment to hiring people with disabilities."

The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal is awarded based on data provided by companies in response to the NOD Disability Employment Tracker™, a free and confidential assessment that benchmarks companies' disability inclusion programs in the following areas:

Climate & Culture

People Practices

Talent Sourcing

Workplace & Technology

Strategy & Metrics

While the Tracker is confidential, organizations may opt to be considered for the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal. Responses are scored, taking into account both disability employment practices and performance. Scoring prioritizes practices that are associated with increased disability employment outcomes over time, and companies receive additional points based on the percentage of people with disabilities in their workforce.

About CHOP

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

Contact: Joey McCool Ryan

(267) 426-6070

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Related Links

http://www.chop.edu

