Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Recognizes Five CHOP Physicians Selected to Join the American Pediatric Society in 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) announced that five of its physicians and researchers were among the ninety-eight new members selected to join the American Pediatric Society (APS), one of North America's first and most prestigious academic pediatric organizations.

Clockwise from top left: Renata Arrington Sanders, MD, MPH, ScM, Nadia Dowshen, MD, MSHP, Joseph J. Zorc, MD, MSCE, Rochelle Bagatell, MD, James Guevara, MD, MPH

The APS will recognize its new members at its Presidential Plenary at the Pediatric Academic Societies 2025 Meeting in April. Current members nominate new members by recognizing individuals who have distinguished themselves as child health leaders, clinicians, policymakers, researchers, scholars and teachers.

"These physicians are esteemed experts making a profound difference in the lives of children and adolescents," said Joseph W. St. Geme, MD, Physician-in-Chief and Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics. "This is a well-earned honor, truly fitting of their contributions."

CHOP physicians selected to join APS include :

The APS is a nonprofit organization founded in 1888 as the first pediatric society in North America. The mission of the APS is to shape the future of academic pediatrics through engagement of distinguished child-health leaders who represent the full diversity within the field. The 1,800 plus members of APS are recognized leaders of extraordinary achievement who work together to shape the future of academic pediatrics. View the full APS announcement on new members here.

