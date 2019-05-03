Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to Build New Specialty Care and Urgent Care Center in Abington

The center will be located in the heart of Abington Township, at the intersection of Old York Road (Route 611) and Susquehanna Road. Designed to provide specialty care to patients in the surrounding communities of eastern Montgomery County, lower Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia, the Center will house 20 to 30 exam rooms, as well as ancillary facilities including a developmental physical therapy and occupational therapy gym, audiology, speech therapy, radiology (diagnostic X-ray) and EEG services.

"A key component of CHOP's mission is ensuring that our patients have access to high-quality, convenient care, with the ability to utilize all the resources of our world-class hospital if and when needed," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "With the opening of the new Specialty Care & Urgent Care Center in Abington, we aim to meet the needs of the Montgomery County region's patient population, providing families a full range of specialty care and urgent care services close to home."

Core outpatient services will initially include cardiology, gastroenterology and nutrition, orthopaedics, ENT, neurology, endocrinology and diabetes, and pulmonology. An additional 10,000 square-feet has been earmarked for future clinical programs. An Urgent Care Center will offer after-hours care for children with mild to moderate illnesses or injuries that do not require the resources of an emergency room.

Construction on the new facility will begin in Summer 2020; it is slated to open in February 2021.

CHOP currently serves more than 1.3 million children each year on its Main Campus in the University City area of Philadelphia and as part of the CHOP Care Network. The Specialty Care & Urgent Care Center in Abington will join five existing CHOP facilities in Montgomery County, in addition to a new inpatient hospital on the King of Prussia campus, expected to be operational in 2021.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

