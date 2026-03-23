Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to Open New Outpatient Cardiac Center Location in Somerset, NJ

-- CHOP remains committed to providing world-class heart care to children in New Jersey --

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating a continued commitment to providing convenient care for pediatric patients with congenital and acquired heart disease in New Jersey, the Cardiac Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) will open a new outpatient location in Somerset, NJ in April 2026.

CHOP Cardiac Center, Somerset will be staffed by trusted CHOP clinicians and staff who have served the New Jersey community for more than 20 years, including Sumekala Nadaraj, MBBS, FAAP, Ezequiel Sagray, MD, Michele Cohen, DO, and Chandni Patel, MD, MBA

Located at 61 Veronica Avenue, the new clinic with free parking was designed for comfort and convenience and will be staffed by trusted CHOP clinicians and staff who have served this community for more than 20 years. CHOP Cardiac Center, Somerset will offer cardiology clinic visits for new and existing patients, along with non-invasive testing such as EKG, IAC accredited pediatric echocardiograms (ECHO), and Holter tests. This location will also offer fetal echocardiography with seamless access to expert fetal cardiology services and consultation in partnership with CHOP's Fetal Heart Program, a national leader in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of fetal heart disease.

"We are excited to continue providing CHOP's world-class pediatric cardiac services in a convenient location for families in central New Jersey," said Vivek Allada, MD, Medical Director of Outpatient and Community Cardiology at CHOP. "As the top-ranked pediatric cardiology program in the region, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality care closer to home for our New Jersey patients and families."

As one of the largest outpatient cardiology services in the country, CHOP's Cardiac Center sees patients at 16 outpatient CHOP Care Network locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey – including outpatient clinics and surgery centers in Voorhees, Plainsboro and Mays Landing, NJ. In addition to outpatient clinics, CHOP cardiac experts partner with more than 30 community hospitals in the region to provide consultations, electrocardiography and echocardiography services.

Learn more about the Cardiac Center at CHOP: www.chop.edu/cardiac

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

Media Contact

Natalie Solimeo

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

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SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia