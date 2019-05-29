Children's Hospital of Philadelphia To Open Pediatric Urgent Care Center in Bryn Mawr, PA

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, 2019, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) will open an after-hours Urgent Care Center on the Main Line in Bryn Mawr, PA, dedicated exclusively to children. CHOP also operates pediatric Urgent Care Centers in Chalfont, PA, Glen Mills, PA and King of Prussia, PA.

"We are excited to now offer urgent care in four locations throughout the growing CHOP Care Network, making it even more convenient for local families to get expert pediatric care in their communities," said Liz Younkins, Assistant Vice President, CHOP Care Network. "CHOP Urgent Care Centers provide families with a new way to receive the appropriate level of care in a fast, convenient and child-friendly environment."

Staffed by CHOP pediatricians and nurses specialized in pediatric care, CHOP Urgent Care, Haverford will provide after-hours care for children with mild to moderate, non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries that do not require the resources of an emergency room. Located in the same building as the existing CHOP Primary Care, Haverford at 663 W. Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, the Urgent Care Center will be open when parents and children need quick access to care — evenings, weekends and holidays. Hours of operation will be weekdays from 2 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and holidays.

CHOP experts will treat children with non-emergent illnesses such as ear infections, rashes, headaches, minor burns, wounds requiring stitches, mild to moderate asthma, sprains and broken bones without obvious deformities. For injuries that may require imaging services, X-ray services will be offered on site and films will be read by a CHOP pediatric radiologist.

To ensure continuity of care, a child's pediatrician will receive a prompt report of each visit with a detailed summary of care provided, a list of any medications prescribed or administered and corresponding treatment plan.

"The Haverford Urgent Care Center is not meant to replace a family's relationship with their child's pediatrician," said Gina Murray, Medical Director, CHOP Urgent Care. "Instead, we are here to serve as a resource at times when most pediatrician offices are closed, and children need immediate care."

While pediatric urgent care is a convenient solution for parents seeking high-quality care after hours, children requiring emergency care should be treated at their local ER. CHOP Urgent Care Centers are not equipped to definitively manage serious, life-threatening illnesses or injuries, fever in infants less than two months old, or conditions such as poisoning, seizures, or severe difficulty breathing.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network , which has more than 50 primary care offices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

