Children's Lighthouse Concludes 2025 With Strategic Expansion and a Robust Pipeline for 2026

The early learning franchise wrapped up 2025 with 15 franchise signings, five locations under new ownership, the opening of three new locations, strategic entries into new markets and more.

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Lighthouse , the nationally recognized early learning school franchise, is closing out 2025 with another year of intentional, high-quality growth driven by strong franchisee reinvestment, expansion into new states and continued demand for exceptional early education. The brand will finish the year with 15 franchise units awarded, half of which came from existing owners expanding their footprint.

"That is really the greatest testament to the brand," said Matt Kelton , Vice President of Franchise Development at Children's Lighthouse. "Existing owners are happy enough and confident with their investment to add additional units. We've really had targeted, selective growth where we want to be around the country."

The brand sold five units to new owners, breathing new life into those locations, as the company focuses its franchise efforts on expanding with franchisees who want to make a positive impact in their communities. This year's development reflects a strategic approach. While Texas continues to be the brand's core growth market, Children's Lighthouse also awarded franchises in Indiana and Missouri for the first time — a milestone that underscores the brand's expanding national presence. Looking ahead, Children's Lighthouse will open its first school in Tennessee in 2026.

"We've been really intentional with where we want to expand," Kelton said. "In Texas, we've focused the most because it is our home state, but adding Indiana and Missouri, and soon Tennessee, shows how the model resonates with families and franchisees across the U.S."

In addition to new signings, Children's Lighthouse celebrated the opening of three new schools this year. The brand anticipates an even stronger year ahead, with eight new schools projected to open in 2026.

"Our schools continue to have growth as well as we continue to manage the massive demand for childcare," Kelton said. "Parents everywhere are looking for high-quality, values-based early education, and Children's Lighthouse continues to deliver on that promise."

Children's Lighthouse also enhanced its digital footprint in 2025 with a newly rolled-out website and expanded content aimed at improving both parent engagement and franchise development visibility.

As the brand prepares for 2026, the focus remains firmly on sustainable, high-quality growth. Children's Lighthouse aims to add approximately 15 new franchise locations next year — prioritizing strategic market entries and strong operator fit.

"We are not trying to sell just to sell," Kelton said. "We are focused more on quality over quantity. We want to find the right partners who are the right fit all the way around."

With a strengthened infrastructure, rising nationwide demand for early childhood education and a record year of development momentum behind it, Children's Lighthouse enters 2026 with confidence and clarity.

"We're laying the groundwork for long-term, sustainable growth," Kelton said. "This year set the stage — and next year we're ready to build on it."

About Children's Lighthouse

The Children's Lighthouse brand was established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1997. The Children's Lighthouse Early Learning Schools® brand promises to create a safe, fun, and happy place that gives children confidence, a sense of comfort today, and a lifelong love of learning, friendship, and community. Children's Lighthouse focuses on age-appropriate and values based curriculums that focus on kindergarten readiness and creating lifelong learners. In 2025, Children's Lighthouse was ranked on the Entrepreneur 500 and as a Top Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review. In 2024, Children's Lighthouse was featured on the Franchise Times Top 400.

