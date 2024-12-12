Children's Medical Center Plano Triples Bed Capacity with the Opening of a New Patient Tower

The expansion helps meet the demand of North Texas' growing pediatric population, which is projected to double by 2050

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Health℠, one of the largest and most prestigious pediatric health care institutions in the country and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, opened its 395,000-square-foot new patient tower at Children's Medical Center Plano. The expansion, which will triple the campus's bed capacity, marks a significant milestone in the system's mission to make life better for children as Children's Health expands access to complex, critical and specialized care for families across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and beyond.

Located in Collin County, one of the top five fastest-growing counties in the nation, the new tower adds 140 universal and ICU-capable inpatient beds, increasing the total to 212. The brand-new Emergency Room has nearly doubled in size, with 48 exam rooms and the resources critical to building a Level II trauma center. State-of-the-art imaging and radiology capabilities have expanded with advanced MRI, CT, PET, CT and SPECT/CT scanners, as well as expanded X-ray and ultrasound equipment.

"At Children's Health, we know that patients heal best when they are near their homes, schools and support systems," said Vanessa Walls, Chief Market Executive at Children's Health. "This significant expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing world-class pediatric care closer to home for the families we serve. From advanced technology to nature-inspired design, every element was created with our patients and families in mind. The new tower enables us to provide increased access and enhanced care for patients and their families in the heart of their own communities."

This transformative campus expansion allows for significant growth and increased access to pediatric patients across specialty care programs including:

Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Pulmonology and Surgical Services

Expansion and co-location of inpatient and outpatient services of the Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

Heart Center outpatient services, including a Fetal Heart program and new Sports Cardiology program

Orthopedic and Sports Medicine offerings provided by the Children's Health Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

Non-chemotherapy-based infusion services, among many other additions

The tower's expansive digital integration enhances both inpatient and outpatient care, including bedside tablets, digital signage and a digital front door. Additionally, a state-of-the-art microgrid ensures uninterrupted care during power outages, making Children's Health one of the first hospitals in the nation to provide full-building backup power in the event of a power emergency. Set on a 180-acre campus, the new tower offers a calming, nature-inspired environment with local Texas habitats on every floor, featuring native plants and animal themes. The campus also includes outdoor balconies, green space and grazing horses to promote tranquility for patients, families and team members.

Learn more about the new Children's Medical Center Plano tower at childrens.com/expansion.

About Children's Health℠

Children's Health℠ is the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas and has long been recognized as a leader in pediatric health. Children's Health campuses include Children's Medical Center Dallas, Children's Medical Center Plano and multiple Children's Health Specialty Centers. With its academic partner, UT Southwestern, Children's Medical Center Dallas is consistently ranked the No. 1 children's hospital in North Texas and among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Its commitment to excellence and providing outstanding care across all aspects of pediatrics has resulted in being ranked across all specialty programs for seven consecutive years, including Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Behavioral Health, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Neonatology, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology and Urology.

In addition, Children's Health nurses have received the Magnet® designation for the past 14 years, the highest honor for nursing excellence, and the health care system has been named a 2024 top place to work by The Dallas Morning News, USA Today and one of the 150 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review for 13 consecutive years. In addition, Children's Health was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 for its pioneering model to train physicians to treat children's mental health.

For more information and to support Children's Health, visit Childrens.com or like us on Facebook, follow Children's Health on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

