Children's Milestone Expands In-Home ABA Therapy to Address Critical Service Gap Across the Mid-Atlantic

GREENBELT, Md., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Milestone, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, today announced the strategic expansion of its in-home services across the Mid-Atlantic region, encompassing the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. The expansion directly responds to a growing community need for accessible, evidence-based behavioral healthcare for individuals on the autism spectrum, especially in underserved or transportation-challenged areas.

The in-home model allows Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) and Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) to deliver highly individualized therapy programs directly within the client's most natural environment—the home, school, or community setting. This approach promotes greater generalization of critical skills, ensuring clients can successfully apply learned behaviors in their daily routines, a core tenet of effective ABA. The company's commitment is to minimize the distance and waiting times often associated with center-based care, making essential services immediately available to more families.

Focus on Family-Centered Care and Workforce

A key component of this expanded service delivery is the strong emphasis on comprehensive parent training. Children's Milestone views parents and caregivers as integral partners in the therapeutic process, offering consistent training to help families reinforce program goals outside of one-on-one sessions. This collaborative approach enhances treatment consistency which is vital for long-term functional living gains and improved quality of life for the client. The agency also noted its continued investment in its multidisciplinary clinical team, which includes Spanish and English-speaking staff, to better serve the region's diverse population.

By prioritizing in-home care, Children's Milestone is actively working to dissolve logistical barriers that often prevent timely diagnosis and intervention. The goal is to provide enriched, consistent, and individualized support that promotes increased independence for clients across the life span, from early childhood through adulthood. Interested families in the DMV area are encouraged to contact the agency to determine service eligibility and begin the personalized intake process.

About Children's Milestone: Children's Milestone is a specialized provider of comprehensive, evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services for autistic individuals from early childhood through adulthood. With a primary focus on in-home and community-based intervention, the company's mission is to enrich each client's life through effective, consistent, and individualized therapy that promotes independence and improved functional living skills. Children's Milestone operates across Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, offering direct one-on-one therapy and vital parent training, with a core commitment to diversity, inclusion, and a high standard of professional clinical care led by BCBA ownership.

Contact:

Edward Kamara

(202) 790-8903

[email protected]

https://www.childrensmilestone.com/contact-us/

SOURCE Children's Milestone