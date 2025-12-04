New Year, New Routines: Using ABA Strategies to Master the Post-Holiday Transition and Set 'SMART' Family Goals

BALTIMORE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for the shift from holiday festivities to the academic demands of 2026, Children's Milestone has announced the launch of its "New Year, New Routines" initiative. This campaign is designed to equip parents and caregivers with immediate, actionable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) strategies to master the post-holiday transition. The initiative aims to reduce household stress by replacing vague resolutions with concrete behavioral tools.

The transition from relaxed holiday schedules back to school structure can be jarring for children on the Autism spectrum. To mitigate dysregulation, Children's Milestone is sharing specific techniques families can implement immediately. The organization advises parents to utilize "priming"—previewing the upcoming schedule changes verbally and visually days in advance. Additionally, reintroducing visual schedules for morning and evening routines helps reduce anxiety by making expectations predictable.

A key component of the initiative is the shift toward 'SMART' family goals—Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Rather than setting broad resolutions like "be more organized," Children's Milestone encourages families to set precise behavioral targets. For example, a SMART goal might be: "The family will practice 15 minutes of structured game time without screen distractions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings."

"The key to a successful 2026 is avoiding the 'cold turkey' approach to routine adjustments," said the Clinical Director at Children's Milestone. "We are encouraging families to adjust sleep schedules by 15-minute increments leading up to the first day of school, rather than forcing an abrupt change. Our initiative is about giving parents the confidence to act as the architect of their child's environment, using data-driven strategies to foster success."

Through "New Year, New Routines," Children's Milestone underscores that behavioral progress is a collaborative effort. By integrating these clinical strategies into the home environment, caregivers can turn potential friction points into opportunities for skill acquisition and family bonding. Find additional support at www.childrensmilestone.com.

About Children's Milestone:

Children's Milestone is a premier provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, serving families across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Owned and operated by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), the organization specializes in evidence-based, child-led interventions designed to promote independence and improve quality of life. Dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture, Children's Milestone delivers compassionate, assent-based treatment plans across home, school, and community settings for individuals with Autism and related developmental delays.

Edward Kamara

[email protected]

(202) 790-8903

https://www.childrensmilestone.com/contact-us/

SOURCE Children's Milestone