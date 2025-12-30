Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Welcomes New Board Member and Honors Departing Leader

Brian Schwartz named to the board as the organization celebrates the legacy of Mike Mischler

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Schwartz, founder of SIZE, to its board. Schwartz succeeds outgoing board member Mike Mischler, whose more than four decades of leadership, service, and vision has helped shape the organization since its founding.

(left to right) Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of CMN Hospitals, Mike Mischler, outgoing board member with over 40 years of service to CMN Hospitals, and Marie Osmond, co-founder of CMN Hospitals. Brian Schwartz, founder of SIZE and incoming board member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our board," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "His passion for innovation, commitment to serving kids and communities, and proven leadership experience will help accelerate our mission and expand what is possible for children's health. We are equally grateful to Mike for 43 years of unwavering dedication. His leadership has made a profound and lasting impact across our network, and we are honored to continue building on the foundation he helped create."

Welcoming Brian Schwartz

Brian Schwartz joins as a CMN Hospitals board member following a board vote on December 10, as the founder of SIZE, an advisory group supporting late-stage technology and consumer companies and their leaders. Serving as a trusted advisor, board member, and operator, Brian brings deep experience strengthening organizations through strategic growth, operational insight, and leadership development. He has also served as a board member and advisor to dozens of companies and brings consulting experience supporting global brands—including Ford, Poppi, Gopuff, VTech, Ruggable, Zelis, and others.

Brian's leadership approach emphasizes partnership and forward progress, supporting executives and founders in navigating growth and change. His deep business experience—along with his passion for supporting mission-driven organizations—makes him a valuable addition to CMN Hospitals.

Celebrating Mike Mischler

As Brian joins the board, CMN Hospitals celebrates and honors the service of outgoing board member Mike Mischler.

Mike joined CMN Hospitals on the day the organization launched its first telethon in 1983, while serving as Executive Vice President of Marketing at CBS Television. Since then, he has played a central role in CMN Hospitals' growth and evolution—from leading national marketing and brand strategy to guiding the Governance Committee as chair. Since 2017, Mike has served on the Board of Trustees and led the Brand Subcommittee, shaping the organization's direction and identity for years to come.

His leadership, perspective, and deep marketing expertise helped elevate CMN Hospitals brand across the U.S. and Canada. His contributions have improved the lives of countless children and families across the network, leaving a legacy that will continue well beyond his tenure.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is honored to welcome Brian to the board and extends sincere gratitude to Mike for his exceptional service and leadership. For a full list of the organization's Board of Trustees and board members, click here.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org

