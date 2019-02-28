Children's Services Providers Use Therap for Residential, Transitional, Community-Based Supports and Case Management

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's comprehensive electronic health record features solutions for children's services providers. With more than 80 unique tools for home and community-based supports providers, including supports and goal tracking, attendance records, med administration records, care plans, person-centered planning tools for an IEP, case notes, clinician's notes, electronic visit verification (EVV) and incident event reporting. These tools are used in all 50 states and internationally, increasingly by agencies providing children, youth services and family services as part of or exclusively their service population.

Therap, industry software leader in the intellectual and developmental disability field, is working with states' children and family services divisions to align its features to best support the needs of these service providers. Agencies currently using Therap are expanding the scope of the current tools for similar service areas, including residential services, foster and home placement services, behavior and respite services, and early childhood programs. State departments for Child & Family Services are also using the systems intake, eligibility and referral system to track services and securely exchange data with a selected Therap provider after a referral. The tools available within Therap ensure all stakeholders have relevant documentation, assessments and data in team decision making affecting the child and family.

Child Protect Service Units and family service workers or mandated reporters can utilize the system's comprehensive incident reporting tools to enter and/or track abuse and neglect claims including investigation, and resolution including actions, placement, and or court orders, follow-up if substantiated. The comprehensive incident reporting tool gives a dashboard view to system administrators to identify trends or patterns, while configurable to limit access to allow mandated reporters of maltreatment like teachers, instructional aides or health professionals to enter basic summaries, triggering notifications and follow-through to the proper channels.

