Chile Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities, Market Size and Forecasts 2014-2018 & 2019-2023

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Chile increased at a CAGR of 20.5% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 16.9%, increasing from US$ 4.3 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 8.0 billion by 2023.



This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in Chile .

. Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee / partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee / partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Report Scope

Chile Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Chile Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector

Chile Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender

Chile Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Chile Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Chile Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Chile Business & administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Chile Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Chile Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Chile Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Chile Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Chile Employee / partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Chile Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Chile General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked / unbanked).

Chile Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Chile Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Chile Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Chile Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Chile Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Chile Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Chile Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Reason to Buy

In-depth understanding of prepaid card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid cards in Chile .

. Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid cards strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prepaid cards industry.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards.

Establish market attractiveness: Gain insights into market attractiveness relative to other global markets through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Attractiveness and Risk Index.

Companies Mentioned



ILOP SA

Falabella SACI

Cencosud SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

SMU SA

Samsonite International SA

Antartica SA

SCMC Group

Feria Chilena del Libro SA

Ripley Corp SA

Farmacias Cruz Verde SA

Libreria Que Leo Sa

Grupo Casa Saba SAB de CV

Artel SAIC

Empresas Juan Yarur SAC

Empresas La Polar SA

AD Retail SA

Multitiendas Corona SA

SalcoBrand SA

Empresas Hites SA

Tricot SA

VF Corp

Farmacias Similares SA de CV

Masis SA

Chilemat SA

