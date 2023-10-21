CHILE SHINES WITH A SPECTACULAR OPENING CEREMONY OF THE PAN AMERICAN GAMES, SANTIAGO 23

MILAN, Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In front of 50,000 spectators, 4,100 athletes from 41 countries and 650 million viewers across America, the Opening Ceremony of the Pan American Games, the largest-ever sporting event in the country's and continent's history, was a magnificent 3-hours showcase of Chile, its land and its people.

The show's creator, the acclaimed Olympic Producer Balich Wonder Studio, has developed a creativity forged together with the best talents from Chile. 

Opening Ceremony Pan American Games Santiago 23
The Opening Ceremony 2023 was conceived around the concept of 'The land and its people', the relationship that every human being has with the place of their origin, and the evolution towards something better.

Marco Balich, Chairman of Balich Wonder Studio said: "We are honored to support the Committee to celebrate this fantastic country. We felt part of a unique team with Lotus, and we did our best to create a compelling narrative to make the country shine in the eyes of the world. Our creativity always starts with shared emotions to create identity and give back to the country a strong legacy. After the success of last year's FIFA World Cup Ceremony in Qatar, Balich Wonder Studio proudly reached another milestone, the production of the second Ceremony of the Pan American Games in a row after Lima 2019."

ABOUT BALICH WONDER STUDIO

Balich Wonder Studio is an integrated entertainment Group that conceives, produces, and delivers live experiences, from large scale Ceremonies to immersive shows, from brand events to destination experiences. They believe in the power of emotion to generate wonder and create unforgettable memories, creating lasting value from unique creativity and impeccable execution.

Born in 2013, the Group is a world leader in large institutional events, and it's driven by the talent and skills of a diverse, multi-cultural team of more than 280 people from 20 countries. Operating in Europe and the Middle East, it focuses its business through four key divisions: Ceremonies, Destination Experience, Immersive Show and Brand Experiences. In 2023, the majority stake in Balich Wonder Studio was acquired by media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay, home to over 130 production companies across 21 territories globally.

