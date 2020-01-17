Chilean Switchgear Market Study, 2015-2025 - Strengthening Power Transmission Network, Increasing Renewable Power Generation Capacity, Upcoming Projects in the Mining Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chile Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Report by Voltage, by Types, by Applications, by Insulation Type, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the Chile Switchgear Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.

The Chile switchgear market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to strengthening power transmission network coupled with increasing renewable power generation capacity, to meet the current target of 100% dependency on the renewable sources under the plan Energie 2050. Further, upcoming projects in the mining sector would fuel the demand for switchgear in the country in future.

Air-insulated switchgear segment has acquired majority of the revenue share in the overall switchgear market of Chile. However, gas-insulated switchgears are expected to grow at a faster pace over the coming years on the back of less electric disruption, low maintenance needs, and more extended working life of gas-insulated switchgears.



Based on applications, mining and power utility sectors have higher Chile switchgear market share, in terms of revenues, in comparison to the other counterparts due to construction of new projects such as the 382 MW Campos del Solar PV plant, 116 MW solar project, 93 MW wind power project, 33 MW biomass power project, etc. across various regions in the country. Such developments would generate demand for medium voltage switchgears in the country.

Study Coverage

The report thoroughly covers the market by voltage, by insulation type, by types, and by applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Chile Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Chile Switchgear Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.2 Chile Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltages, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 Chile Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Chile Switchgear Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.5 Chile Switchgear Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Chile Switchgear Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Chile Switchgear Market Trends



6. Chile Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

6.1 Chile Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 Chile Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.2.1 Chile MCB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.2 Chile MCCB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.3 Chile C&R Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.4 Chile ACB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.5 Chile COS Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.6 Chile Other Low Voltage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 Chile Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.1 Chile Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.2 Chile Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.3 Chile Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.4 Chile Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.5 Chile Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



7. Chile Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

7.1 Chile Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2 Chile Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.2.1 Chile ISG (Indoor Switchgear) Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2.2 Chile OSG (Outdoor Switchgear) Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2.3 Chile Other Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Chile Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Insulation Type, 2018 & 2025F

7.3.1 Chile Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.3.2 Chile Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.3.3 Chile Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.4 Chile Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

7.4.1 Chile Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.2 Chile Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.3 Chile Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.4 Chile Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.5 Chile Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



8. Chile High Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

8.1 Chile High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2 Chile High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Insulation Type, 2018 & 2025F

8.2.1 Chile Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2.2 Chile Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2.3 Chile Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.3 Chile High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

8.3.1 Chile High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.2 Chile High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.3 Chile High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.4 Chile High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.5 Chile High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



9 Chile Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F

9.1 Chile Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

9.2 Chile Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

9.3 Chile Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

9.4 Chile Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

9.5 Chile Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



10. Chile Switchgear Market - Key Performance Indicators



11. Chile Switchgear Market - Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Chile Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage, 2025F

11.2 Chile Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



12. Chile Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Chile Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

12.2 Chile Switchgear Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating & Technical Parameters



13. Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Hitachi Ltd.

Legrand S.A.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

WEG S.A.

14. Key Strategic Recommendations



