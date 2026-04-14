Chili's® $10.99 3 For Me® Menu Goes After Fast Food's So-Called "Value" Meals Once Again with the Big Crispy™ Chicken Sandwich

With an expanded, full lineup of six Big Crispy chicken sandwiches – all hand-battered and WAY bigger than McDonald's® McCrispy®¹ – Chili's is giving guests the abundance and quality they actually deserve. How much bigger is WAY bigger? Chili's found in a local study that the average Big Crispy filet was over 80% bigger than the average McCrispy breaded filet.²

"Over the past few years, we've exposed the fast food shrinkflation by serving our massive burgers in the industry-leading $10.99 3 For Me meal for a value that can't be found in the drive-thru," said George Felix, Chili's Chief Marketing Officer. "Now, we're setting our sights on fast food chicken sandwiches, offering our gigantic Big Crispy and Spicy Big Crispy chicken sandwiches in the same 3 For Me value meal. This is a shakeup to the chicken sandwich category that is long overdue, and one that our guests are going to love."

But the brand isn't stopping there. Chili's is also going head-to-head with value injustice by putting fast food on trial – in "food court."

Chili's Big Crispy Food Court is an immersive pop-up experience in New York City on April 16 at 37 Union Square West New York, NY 10003 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, inviting fans to serve as the jury in the case of Chili's vs. Fast Food. During the experience, guests will hear (and taste) the evidence for why Chili's continues to offer arguably the best value in the industry with the new Big Crispy 3 for Me meal. Attendees will leave with a Big Crispy 3 For Me and the opportunity to share their verdict with Court TV.

The Big Crispy is now available at Chili's restaurants nationwide in six crave-worthy variations, all served with a side of the brand's house-made ranch for the perfect bite every time:

Big Crispy – A thick, hand-battered chicken breast with creamy mayo and crisp pickles on a toasted bun, available on the 3 For Me menu with fries, bottomless chips and salsa and an unlimited fountain drink for just $10.99.

– A thick, hand-battered chicken breast with creamy mayo and crisp pickles on a toasted bun, available on the 3 For Me menu with fries, bottomless chips and salsa and an unlimited fountain drink for just $10.99. Spicy Big Crispy – The same golden, hand-battered chicken breast with an all-new spicy mayo that delivers a slow-building heat, balanced with pickles. The Spicy Big Crispy was an early bestseller in test markets and is now available on the $10.99 3 For Me menu.

– The same golden, hand-battered chicken breast with an all-new spicy mayo that delivers a slow-building heat, balanced with pickles. The Spicy Big Crispy was an early bestseller in test markets and is now available on the $10.99 3 For Me menu. Honey-Chipotle Big Crispy – The Big Crispy is now also available tossed in Chili's famous Honey-Chipotle sauce, topped with pickles and served as an entrée with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries.

– The Big Crispy is now also available tossed in Chili's famous Honey-Chipotle sauce, topped with pickles and served as an entrée with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries. Nashville Hot Big Crispy – One of the most exciting flavors on national menus in the past few years is now available as a Big Crispy sandwich. The spicy profile is balanced out with pickles and served with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries.

– One of the most exciting flavors on national menus in the past few years is now available as a Big Crispy sandwich. The spicy profile is balanced out with pickles and served with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries. Buffalo Big Crispy – Rounding out the sauced Big Crispy lineup is this classic chicken pairing, also topped with pickles and served as an entrée with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries.

– Rounding out the sauced Big Crispy lineup is this classic chicken pairing, also topped with pickles and served as an entrée with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries. Deluxe Big Crispy – Topped with two crispy slices of thick-cut bacon, melty Swiss cheese, mayo, and fresh lettuce and tomato for an even heartier bite. The Deluxe Big Crispy is also served with a side of white cheddar mac & cheese and fries.

At a time when consumers expect more for their money, Chili's continues to deliver a full-service dining experience at a price point that rivals – and often beats – the drive-thru.

Guests nationwide who are unable to visit the pop-up experience in New York City are encouraged to share their case against fast food with Chili's (@chilis) on X for the chance to win a Chili's gift card (contest details posted on X). For information about Chili's Big Crispy Food Court, visit www.chilis.com/bigcrispy/foodcourt, or head to www.chilis.com/bigcrispy to see more of the evidence for yourself.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! A proud leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), Chili's was named Ad Age's 2025 Brand of the Year. Founded in 1975, Chili's is known for serving Big Mouth Burgers®, Crispy Chicken Crispers®, and sizzling fajitas, while hand-shaking more margaritas than any other restaurant brand in the United States. Chili's operates 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories with over 70,000 team members. With a purpose to make everyone feel special, Chiliheads take food, drink and service seriously – but not themselves. Chili's was a proud winner at the 2025 MenuMasters Awards for Best New Menu Item for Nashville Hot Mozz, the breakout addition to the social media-famous Triple Dipper. For more than 20 years, Chili's has been a proud supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and has raised more than $120 million for the organization through generous guest and team member donations. Find more information at chilis.com, follow on X or Instagram, like on Facebook , or join Chili's on TikTok.

1 McCrispy® is a registered trademark of McDonald's Corporation.

2 In a study conducted in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, the average Big Crispy™ breaded filet (cooked) was 82% bigger than the average McCrispy® breaded filet (cooked).

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar