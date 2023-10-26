Chili's Selects Signal Theory as AOR for Menu Design Suite

News provided by

Signal Theory Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 16:30 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Theory, a leading marketing, advertising and brand development firm, has been selected as the creative partner to innovate the menu suite for Chili's® Grill & Bar, a renowned American casual dining restaurant chain and flagship brand of Brinker International. 

"We were impressed by Signal Theory's ability to fuse strategy, world-class design and the human behavior of restaurant goers to help us further distinguish the Chili's brand experience," said Jesse Johnson, VP of Marketing at Chili's. "Their expertise in restaurant merchandising and their love for our brand will help us provide a better experience for our guests." 

As an agency grounded in behavioral science, Signal Theory approached every aspect of the RFP assignment with curiosity. 

"Who doesn't love Southwest Egg Rolls and a marg?" said John January, co-CEO of Signal Theory. "Chili's is a genuine American original. The more you delve into the brand, the more you discover the joy, comfort and meaning it delivers. We're going to amplify that." 

January further explained that diners show up to the table with biases and defaults. Utilizing the understanding of the diner's decision-making process enabled Signal Theory to demonstrate how to create the most authentic Chili's experience. 

After a competitive pitch process run by Pile & Company, Signal Theory was chosen for its proven track record in delivering effective branding solutions that resonate with consumers. Signal Theory focused on demonstrating its expertise in menu strategy and choice architecture to differentiate the firm.  

Signal Theory will be responsible for redesigning Chili's various menus, including table menus, feature cards, bar menus, multimarket tests and food photography. 

About Signal Theory
Signal Theory is a branding and design firm that creates joy, comfort and meaning through human insights for brands in the food value chain and pet sectors. With Midwestern roots, the firm has clients across the globe including SONIC®, America's Drive-In; Chili's® Grill & Bar; John Deere; BOSE; Certified Angus Beef; Elanco; and International® Truck. An Ad Age Agency of the Year, the firm can be found on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

About Chili's® Grill & Bar  
Hi, welcome to Chili's! We are a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We are known for our big mouth burgers, Chicken Crispers, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok.  

SOURCE Signal Theory Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.