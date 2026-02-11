Chili's® Turns Its Margarita of The Month Fandom into an Official Club

"The Margarita of the Month Club was born when we saw a group of diehards who come in every month to try each new marg," said George Felix, Chili's Chief Marketing Officer. "We decided to give them an official way to show off their fandom complete with merch and a way to keep track of each of the margs they've tried. This isn't an exclusive club – all are welcome!"

The Chili's Margarita of the Month program offers a different culturally or seasonally inspired margarita each month for just $6. With the Margarita of the Month Club, guests 21 or older can join for free, track their monthly margaritas, and buy merch that allows them to wear their obsession all year long.

To celebrate the launch, Chili's is dropping a line of collectible merch – available to everyone – that comes to life in a group of uniquely Chili's short films, putting the brand's famous red booths in high fashion settings to show off the line's yacht-club aesthetic. The collection includes:

Cabana Shirt – Green or Pink ($45): A nautical-inspired thick, short-sleeve button-up with color blocking and Margarita of the Month Club graphics, perfect for keeping you cool while sipping margs at Chili's.

A nautical-inspired thick, short-sleeve button-up with color blocking and Margarita of the Month Club graphics, perfect for keeping you cool while sipping margs at Chili's. Crewneck ($60): A cozy crewneck for cool nights, late dinners, and nights when there's nowhere to be tomorrow, featuring margarita embroidery on the front and club graphics on the back.

A cozy crewneck for cool nights, late dinners, and nights when there's nowhere to be tomorrow, featuring margarita embroidery on the front and club graphics on the back. Polo Shirt – Pink & Green or Yellow & Blue ($45): A throwback collared polo with sporty striping and a relaxed fit, blending beach club style with Chili's margarita pride from daytime hangs to happy hour.

A throwback collared polo with sporty striping and a relaxed fit, blending beach club style with Chili's margarita pride from daytime hangs to happy hour. Snapback Athletic Hat – Green or Pink ($30): This classic snapback features playful printing and 100% nylon fabric offering a lightweight, durable and wrinkle-resistant hat.

This classic snapback features playful printing and 100% nylon fabric offering a lightweight, durable and wrinkle-resistant hat. Salt Brim Snapback Hat ($30): This chino twill rope snapback cap is tastefully finished with Margarita of the Month Club graphics that aren't just a status symbol, but a way of life.

This chino twill rope snapback cap is tastefully finished with Margarita of the Month Club graphics that aren't just a status symbol, but a way of life. Crescent Bag ($25): A lightweight, hands-free essential for life at the Chili's Margarita of the Month Club. With just enough room for a swizzle stick souvenir or a few chips for later, this nylon, crescent-shaped bag is 12" long x 5.5" high with a 3.5" depth.

A lightweight, hands-free essential for life at the Chili's Margarita of the Month Club. With just enough room for a swizzle stick souvenir or a few chips for later, this nylon, crescent-shaped bag is 12" long x 5.5" high with a 3.5" depth. Plastic Keychain ($5): This motel-style keychain featuring Margarita of the Month Club messaging always points you in the right direction.

This motel-style keychain featuring Margarita of the Month Club messaging always points you in the right direction. Club Field Book (Free with every order): A collectible passport-style booklet to track each Margarita of the Month, perfect for devoted members who like their journey and loyalty documented.

The festivities continue in-restaurant for all guests (21+) with must-have margarita specials (at participating locations) for National Margarita Day on February 22:

$5 Tequila Classic: A new classic marg, this crowd pleaser is made with Cuervo® Tradicional Blanco, triple sec, Chili's house-made sour, and garnished with a lime wedge.

A new classic marg, this crowd pleaser is made with Cuervo® Tradicional Blanco, triple sec, Chili's house-made sour, and garnished with a lime wedge. $6 StrawEddy Margarita of the Month: This returning favorite is made of Lunazul Blanco® Tequila, Deep Eddy® Lemon Vodka, strawberry puree and house-made sour and is available all February at participating locations.

This returning favorite is made of Lunazul Blanco® Tequila, Deep Eddy® Lemon Vodka, strawberry puree and house-made sour and is available all February at participating locations. $7 PATRÓN® Frozen Marg: This refreshing premium frozen margarita combines PATRÓN Silver Tequila, triple sec, lime juice and agave.

Margarita enthusiasts can join the Margarita of the Month Club and shop the merch collection at chilis.com/motmclub starting Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. ET (no alcohol purchase necessary to join). To find a Chili's near you or to join the My Chili's program, please visit chilis.com. Must be 21+ to enjoy alcoholic beverages.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! A proud leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), Chili's was named Ad Age's 2025 Brand of the Year. Founded in 1975, Chili's is known for serving Big Mouth Burgers®, Crispy Chicken Crispers®, and sizzling fajitas, while hand-shaking more margaritas than any other restaurant brand in the United States. Chili's operates 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories with over 70,000 team members. With a purpose to make everyone feel special, Chiliheads take food, drink and service seriously – but not themselves. Chili's was a proud winner at the 2025 MenuMasters Awards for Best New Menu Item for Nashville Hot Mozz, the breakout addition to the social media-famous Triple Dipper. For more than 20 years, Chili's has been a proud supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and has raised more than $120 million for the organization through generous guest and team member donations. Find more information at chilis.com, follow on X or Instagram, like on Facebook , or join Chili's on TikTok.

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar