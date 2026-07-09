Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Reports 8% Sales Growth, Two New Store Openings in Strong First Half of 2026

The brand's first-half results included record-fast store openings, positive same-system momentum and new technology investments to support franchisees.

MIAMI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, the 17-unit nitrogen ice cream franchise, is building momentum in 2026 after a strong first half of the year marked by new store openings, positive systemwide sales growth, operational improvements and continued investment in franchisee success.

The brand opened two new franchise locations in Tucson, Arizona, in January and April, expanding its presence in one of its priority growth markets. The April opening also became the fastest store development in company history, moving from signing to opening in less than four months.

"Our sales are up 8% year to date, and we take that as a win," said CEO David Leonardo. "We're also seeing our franchise stores outperform the company stores in terms of traffic numbers, which is something we're very excited about."

The two new Tucson locations also reflect improvements in development efficiency. The stores averaged $250,000 in opening costs, with several other recent projects coming in below $300,000. According to Leonardo, ongoing refinements to store design and construction are helping reduce investment costs while improving potential returns for franchisees.

Existing franchisees are also delivering strong results. For the first time in the company's history, a franchise location became the top-performing store across the entire system. The Chill-N location in Brentwood, Tennessee, led all stores in weekly sales for two consecutive weeks, outperforming even long-established company-owned locations.

"We're incredibly proud to see a franchisee lead the entire system," Leonardo said. "It reflects the quality of our operators and the grassroots marketing they're doing in their local communities."

Consumer trends during the first half of the year have also helped shape the company's strategy. Chill-N has experienced a rebound in delivery sales after softer performance last year, with increased weekday traffic helping offset slightly lower weekend visits. The brand has also seen significant growth in loyalty program participation, with promotional offers and monthly campaigns driving record engagement.

"People still love their ice cream, but they're also looking for value," Leonardo said. "Whether that's through our loyalty program or promotional campaigns, we've found that giving guests an extra incentive has been a very successful strategy for us."

The company has also accelerated investments in technology designed to improve franchise operations and marketing performance. Chill-N is rolling out a new platform that will centralize online reviews, business listings and social media management while giving franchisees additional marketing support from the corporate team. Earlier this year, the company also launched a financial reporting platform that provides real-time visibility into store performance, allowing franchisees to benchmark key operating metrics across the system.

"We are also testing a delivery platform that's going to consolidate all of our advertising across all deliveries through the use of AI," Leonardo said. "It's going to allow us to design better marketing strategies, look at our operational metrics on delivery platforms, and really just be more efficient and provide better ROI."

Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, the company plans to continue expanding in Arizona, Nashville, Tampa and Orlando while further integrating new technology into its operating systems. Chill-N will also place greater emphasis on growing alternative revenue channels, including catering, fundraising and birthday parties, with increased corporate support designed to help franchisees capture additional sales opportunities.

About Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Founded in 2012 in Miami, Fla. by South Florida native Daniel Golik, Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is one of the first liquid nitrogen ice cream concepts in the nation. The first store opened in the Village of Pinecrest and today the brand has nearly 20 locations in Florida, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with nearly a dozen stores in the development pipeline. Each serving of ice cream is flash-frozen before the customer's eyes while utilizing the brand's high-output technology, software, and hardware to produce a faster and more consistent scoop. The proven business model and investment in automation reduce labor costs and allow owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership or to find the nearest location, visit chilln.com.

Media Contact: Chad Cohen, 786-417-5769, [email protected]

SOURCE Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream