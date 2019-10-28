Chill, Shake And Enjoy: Garden Of Life® Launches Line Of Clean Protein Drinks

"Today's health-minded consumers are looking for a quick source of clean protein — but they also want products made with ingredients they can trust," said Garden of Life President Brian Ray. "We have a passion for helping people achieve extraordinary health, and we're proud to offer products that are made with traceable ingredients and offer the assurance of respected third-party certifications, including Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and NSF Certified for Sport."

Easy and convenient to use, Garden of Life's new protein drinks are ideal for those who want to jump-start their day, enjoy a satisfying snack or replenish themselves after workouts. The following products are available at retailers across the country:

Garden of Life Organic Protein Plant-based Drinks provide 21 grams of complete protein, 0 grams of sugar, 1 gram net carbs, 5 grams of MCTs, and contain no dairy, soy or gluten. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla, both flavors are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and NSF Certified for Sport.

provide 21 grams of complete protein, 0 grams of sugar, 1 gram net carbs, 5 grams of MCTs, and contain no dairy, soy or gluten. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla, both flavors are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and NSF Certified for Sport. Garden of Life Sport Dairy Grass-fed Protein Drinks provide 26 grams of protein, 0 grams of sugar, and no synthetic hormones, antibiotics, soy or gluten. Chocolate has 140 calories and 2 grams net carbs. Vanilla has 120 calories and 1 gram net carbs. Both are Non-GMO Project Verified and NSF Certified for Sport.

About Garden of Life

Garden of Life LLC is the recognized leader and innovator in whole food, science-based, USDA Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the company offers more than 330 branded supplements that help people achieve extraordinary health. For more information on Garden of Life, visit gardenoflife.com.

