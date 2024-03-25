Fuel Your Inner Athlete: Garden of Life® Introduces Sport Line Extension

Latest collection raises the bar in sport nutrition to empower extraordinary health

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden of Life®, a Nestlé Health Science brand and leader in supplements made from clean, traceable, non-GMO ingredients, is introducing exciting new products within the beloved Sport collection. The latest launch is made to deliver clean, clinically studied performance support that's easy to fit into any daily routine.

Credit Garden of Life

Garden of Life's new Sport products combine certified Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified USDA Organic ingredients into multi-tasking formulas that support everything from a daily nature walk to the quest for a gold medal.

"Over the years, we've had great success developing clean products for those dedicated to improving their physical performance — top professional sports athletes, seasoned athletes and casual fitness enthusiasts," said Mandy McCarthy, General Manager of Garden of Life. "We are proud to launch the next generation of Garden of Life Sport products based on consumer demands, formulated with new innovative ingredients and third-party certifications to maintain the highest standards."

The new Garden of Life Sport collection includes:

Micronized Creatine Monohydrate + Probiotics: This unflavored, easy-to-mix creatine powder has been micronized so your body can more easily recognize it and can put it to optimal use supporting brain function, exercise performance, muscle strength, digestive and immune health, natural energy production on a cellular level and retention of muscle mass as you age. † It's NSF Certified for Sport ® , which means it does not contain any substances banned by major athletic organizations.





This unflavored, easy-to-mix creatine powder has been micronized so your body can more easily recognize it and can put it to optimal use supporting brain function, exercise performance, muscle strength, digestive and immune health, natural energy production on a cellular level and retention of muscle mass as you age. It's NSF Certified for Sport , which means it does not contain any substances banned by major athletic organizations. Whey+ Younger, Healthier Looking Skin: To support your skin's radiance, elasticity and smoothness, this delicious vanilla-flavored protein powder is easy to mix and features a full amino acid profile to support workout recovery. † NSF Certified for Sport ® .





To support your skin's radiance, elasticity and smoothness, this delicious vanilla-flavored protein powder is easy to mix and features a full amino acid profile to support workout recovery. NSF Certified for Sport . Whey+ Weight Management: The next generation of grass-fed whey protein powder, this thoughtfully formulated weight management protein includes 100 mg of clinically studied Capsimax ® (cayenne extract) to kickstart your metabolism and enhance the body composition benefits of your reduced-calorie diet and regular exercise program. NSF Certified for Sport ® .





The next generation of grass-fed whey protein powder, this thoughtfully formulated weight management protein includes 100 mg of clinically studied Capsimax (cayenne extract) to kickstart your metabolism and enhance the body composition benefits of your reduced-calorie diet and regular exercise program. NSF Certified for Sport . Organic Greens: Available in two invigorating flavors — Apple Berry and Original Greens with a hint of lemon — Garden of Life Sport Organic Greens is a delicious, easy-to-mix powder with 66 superfoods, vitamins, prebiotics and probiotics for the support of cellular energy and immune and gut health. †





Available in two invigorating flavors — Apple Berry and Original Greens with a hint of lemon — Garden of Life Sport Organic Greens is a delicious, easy-to-mix powder with 66 superfoods, vitamins, prebiotics and probiotics for the support of cellular energy and immune and gut health. Dr. Formulated Probiotics Sport+: This once-daily, easy-to-swallow capsule includes 300 mg of TurmiPure Gold®, an ultra-high absorption turmeric, plus pre-, pro- and postbiotics for the growth of good gut bacteria and the easing of occasional digestive discomfort.†

The Sport collection is available for purchase online and at major retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit gardenoflife.com.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

ABOUT GARDEN OF LIFE

Garden of Life, a Nestlé Health Science brand, is today's recognized leader and innovator in whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists — all to Empower Extraordinary Health®. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

ABOUT NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit: www.nestlehealthscience.com.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Garden of Life