Chiller Market Research Report 2019 - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chiller Market Research Report: By Product, End-User, Regional Insight - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chiller market is predicted to generate a revenue of $9.5 billion by 2024, advancing at a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the expanding construction industry and the increasing use of cooling equipment in industrial applications. The growing adoption of smart connected devices is being witnessed as one of the key trends in the market. This is leading manufacturers to deploy connected solutions in chillers, providing remote monitoring and precautionary maintenance.

Smart connected chillers are equipped with cloud-based analysis and remote monitoring tools that help service providers collect the data from devices, analyze it, and then inform customers about it, so that they can go for equipment maintenance or upgrades, which can lower unplanned repairing costs and enhance the operational efficiency of the chiller. On the basis of type, the chiller market is categorized into screw, scroll, absorption, centrifugal, and reciprocating.

Among these, the screw category is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Places such as small factories, hospitals, hotels, and retail stores are increasingly installing water-cooled screw chillers, as these are cost-effective as well as eco-friendly. These chillers are majorly used for large applications that need cooling with a capacity of more than 200 tons. Usually, water cooling is adopted for large cooling applications owing to its high heat dissipation ability, amounting to faster cooling, higher efficiency, and larger tonnage capacity.

In the global chiller market, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food & beverages sectors generate the highest demand. The increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling systems, such as chillers, around the world is expected to create opportunities for the inverter-controlled chiller sector during the forecast period. Inverter technology in chillers offers various benefits, including lower electricity bills, quick cooling, stable temperature, longer lifespan, and no sound disturbance. In off-peak seasons, when the temperature of the cooling water is low, the partial load efficiency of such chillers is better.

Due to these benefits, the heavy consumption of inverter-controlled chillers is predicted to generate huge opportunities in the chiller market. In addition, the speedy construction of new games villages and stadiums are predicted to escalate the sale of chillers during the forecast period. For instance, in Qatar, due to the extreme weather conditions, football stadiums are rapidly being installed with air conditioners. These air-conditioned stadiums would use heavy-duty and high-end chillers to stabilize the temperature and provide a comfortable environment for the audience.

Thus, various upcoming sports events and the expanding infrastructure sector are expected to boost the chiller market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market are:

Johnson Controls International PLC

Ingersoll-Rand plc

United Technologies Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC

Petra Engineering Industries Co.

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Thermax Limited

Danfoss A/S

Zamil Air Conditioners



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Screw

4.1.1.2 Centrifugal

4.1.1.3 Scroll

4.1.1.4 Absorption

4.1.1.5 Reciprocating

4.1.1.5.1 Direct-fired

4.1.1.5.2 Hot water

4.1.1.5.3 Steam

4.1.1.6 Air-cooled

4.1.1.7 Water-cooled

4.1.2 By End-User

4.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.2.1.1 Hospitality

4.1.2.1.2 Transportation

4.1.2.1.3 Offices and buildings

4.1.2.1.4 Healthcare

4.1.2.1.5 Supermarket/Hypermarket

4.1.2.1.6 Government

4.1.2.1.7 Others

4.1.2.2 Industrial

4.1.2.2.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2.2.2 Food & Beverage

4.1.2.2.3 Energy and Utilities

4.1.2.2.4 Pharmaceutical

4.1.2.2.5 Automotive

4.1.2.2.6 Others

4.1.2.3 Residential

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing popularity of smart connected devices

4.3.1.2 Increasing adoption of R32 chillers

4.3.1.3 Preferences toward absorption chillers

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Rising global temperature

4.3.2.2 Increasing number of construction projects across the globe

4.3.2.3 Surging requirement of cooling equipment in the industrial applications

4.3.3 Restraint

4.3.3.1 Development of Variable Refrigerant Flow system

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Inverter-controlled chillers

4.3.4.2 Upcoming major sports events

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Screw Chiller, by Type

5.1.2 Scroll Chiller, by Type

5.1.3 Reciprocating Chiller, by Type

5.1.4 Absorption Chiller by Type

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Commercial Chiller Market, by Application

5.2.2 Industrial Chiller Market, by Application

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Key Players and their Offerings

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Recent Activities of Key Players

11.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.5.2 Product Launches

11.5.3 Facility Expansions



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



