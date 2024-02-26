CHIME and care.ai Collaborate to Create Smart Hospital Maturity Model

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and ORLANDO Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives ( CHIME ) and care.ai , a leading healthcare AI technology firm, have embarked on a project to craft the "Smart Hospital Maturity Model." By combining their efforts to address the critical need for structure to focus a strategic approach toward building a "Smart Hospital," CHIME and care.ai aim to offer clarity in a healthcare technology environment that is becoming increasingly complex.

Defining Smart Hospitals

As healthcare organizations grapple with the rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), ambient sensing, virtual care, and patient monitoring, the need for a comprehensive framework to assess and guide their progress has become paramount. The Smart Hospital Maturity Model addresses this need by offering a methodical approach to evaluating hospitals' progress in understanding, adopting, and optimizing enabling technologies. By defining what constitutes a "Smart Hospital," this model empowers healthcare facilities to optimize and accelerate digital transformation with clarity and confidence.

"In an era where the pace of technological innovation outstrips many health systems' ability to adapt, the Smart Hospital Maturity Model isn't just a tool—it's a crucial lifeline for healthcare organizations striving to harness the power of digital transformation," said Russ Branzell, President and Chief Executive Officer of CHIME. "CHIME's collaboration with care.ai on this initiative underscores a commitment to not only navigate but lead in the uncharted waters of modern healthcare transformation. The development of the Smart Hospital Maturity Model is a testament to the evolving landscape of the healthcare industry and the need to strengthen market research. The insights and benchmarks provided by the Smart Hospital Maturity Model will complement and enhance the strategic roadmap offered by the Digital Health Most Wired Program, ensuring that healthcare providers have access to a comprehensive framework for digital transformation," said Branzell. "By aligning these initiatives, CHIME continues to lead the way in setting industry standards and empowering healthcare organizations to achieve excellence in digital health."

Key Objectives of the Smart Hospital Maturity Model

Clarity and Direction: The model provides a compelling roadmap for hospitals, informing where they stand in their digital transformation journey and where they aspire to be. Comparative Analyses: Facilities that complete the assessment tool will receive comparative analyses, benchmarking their progress against industry standards and best practices. Industry Expert Input: To ensure objectivity and credibility, the development of the model will be guided by an advisory panel of health system industry experts (named below) and led by Steve Lieber , former Executive Vice President and Chief Analytics Officer at CHIME. In this role, Lieber significantly contributed to the growth of the renowned Digital Health Most Wired Program and launched CHIME's Digital Health Analytics Program. He also served as the CEO of HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society), where he provided leadership to develop the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model ( EMRAM ). Their collective expertise will shape the assessment criteria, questionnaires, and data measurement methods for the Smart Hospital Maturity Model." Recognition and Strategic Insights: The Smart Hospital Maturity Model not only recognizes hospitals' accomplishments but also provides strategic insights for future steps. It enables organizations to identify areas for improvement and prioritize their efforts effectively.

"care.ai was founded in 2018 with the pioneering vision of creating a smart care facility platform. Now, years later, the need for smart hospitals and the availability of impactful technology has never been greater, said Chakri Toleti, Founder and CEO of care.ai. "We are excited to embark on this partnership with CHIME and honored to have such a visionary panel of advisors collaborating with us to maximize the impact and value of the model we will deliver for the industry."

Industry Advisory Panel

Scott MacLean , MBA, CHCIO, LCHIME, FCHIME, CDH-E; SVP & CIO, Medstar Health Current CHIME Board of Trustees Chairperson

, MBA, CHCIO, LCHIME, FCHIME, CDH-E; SVP & CIO, Medstar Health Aaron Miri, CHCIO, FCHIME, CDH-E; SVP & Chief Digital & Information Officer, Baptist Health , Jacksonville Current CHIME Board of Trustees Treasurer

, Tressa Springmann , CHCIO, FCHIME, LCHIME, CDH-E; Chief Information & Digital Officer, LifeBridge Current CHIME Board of Trustees Chairperson Elect

, CHCIO, FCHIME, LCHIME, CDH-E; Chief Information & Digital Officer, LifeBridge Ashis Barad , MD; Chief Digital Officer, Allegheny Health Network

, MD; Chief Digital Officer, Allegheny Health Network Rob Bart , MD; CMIO, UPMC

, MD; CMIO, UPMC Marty Bonick ; CEO, Ardent Health Services

; CEO, Ardent Health Services Joseph Cazayoux ; Chief Strategic Planning & Consulting Officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health

; Chief Strategic Planning & Consulting Officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health Calli Dretke ; EVP & Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, CHIME

; EVP & Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, CHIME Randy Gaboriault , MS, MBA; Chief Digital & Information Officer, ChristianaCare

, MS, MBA; Chief Digital & Information Officer, ChristianaCare John Glaser , PhD, FCHIME, CDH-E; former CIO, Harvard /Partners Healthcare

, PhD, FCHIME, CDH-E; former CIO, /Partners Healthcare Richard Gundling , FHFMA CMA; SVP Professional Practice, HFMA

, FHFMA CMA; SVP Professional Practice, HFMA Sherri Hess , MS-IS, BSN, RN-BC, FHIMSS; VP, CNIO, HCA Healthcare

, MS-IS, BSN, RN-BC, FHIMSS; VP, CNIO, HCA Healthcare Ralph Johnson ; VP Informatics and Technology, The Leapfrog Group

; VP Informatics and Technology, The Leapfrog Group Tarun Kapoor , MD; Chief Digital Innovation Officer, Virtua Health

, MD; Chief Digital Innovation Officer, Virtua Health Lacy Knight , MD; CHIO, Piedmont

, MD; CHIO, Piedmont Gwen MacKenzie, RN, MN, MHSA; Senior Advisor, McKinsey and Company

Thomas Maddox , MD, SM; VP, Digital Products & Innovation, BJC Healthcare; Washington Univ Sch of Medicine

, MD, SM; VP, Digital Products & Innovation, BJC Healthcare; Washington Univ Sch of Medicine David Marshall JD, DNP, RN, FANOL, FAAN; Chief Nursing Executive, Cedars Sinai

Molly McCarthy , MBA RN-BC; Former CNO, Microsoft

, MBA RN-BC; Former CNO, Microsoft Winjie Miao; COO, Texas Health Resources

Mary M. Morin, RN , MSN, NEA-BC; Enterprise Chief Nursing Officer/SVP, Sentara Health

, MSN, NEA-BC; Enterprise Chief Nursing Officer/SVP, Sentara Health Judy Murphy , DN, RN, FACMI, FLHIMSS, FAAN; HHS/ONC, IBM, Former CNO

, DN, RN, FACMI, FLHIMSS, FAAN; HHS/ONC, IBM, Former CNO Hiten Patel , Former Chief Product Officer and Interim CIO, Rush University System for Health

, Former Chief Product Officer and Interim CIO, System for Health Neal Patel , MD; CIO, Vanderbilt Health

, MD; CIO, Vanderbilt Health Rajesh Patel , MD; VP, Digital Patient Experience, Mass General Brigham

, MD; VP, Digital Patient Experience, Mass General Brigham Bernie Rice ; SVP & CIO, Nemours Children's Health

; SVP & CIO, Nemours Children's Health Craig Richardville , MBA, FCHIME, LCHIME, FACHE, CHCIO, CDH-E; Chief Digital & Information Officer, Intermountain Health

, MBA, FCHIME, LCHIME, FACHE, CHCIO, CDH-E; Chief Digital & Information Officer, Lee Schwamm , MD; SVP & Chief Digital Health Officer, Yale New Haven Health System

, MD; SVP & Chief Digital Health Officer, Yale New Haven Health System Roberta Schwartz ; CEO & Chief Innovation Officer, Houston Methodist

; CEO & Chief Innovation Officer, Alan Smith ; CIO, Lifepoint

; CIO, Lifepoint Gurmeet Sran , MD; Chief Data Science Officer, Common Spirit

, MD; Chief Data Science Officer, Common Spirit Rebecca Stametz , DEd, MPH; VP, Digital Transformation, Geisinger

, DEd, MPH; VP, Digital Transformation, Geisinger Jennifer Stemmler ; Chief Digital & Information Officer, Adventist Health

; Chief Digital & Information Officer, Adventist Health Lisa Stump ; SVP & Chief Information and Digital Transformation Officer, Yale New Haven Health System

; SVP & Chief Information and Digital Transformation Officer, Yale New Haven Health System Andrew Svetly , MD, MBA; CMIO, AdventHealth

, MD, MBA; CMIO, AdventHealth Jim Venturella ; CIO, WVU Medicine

; CIO, WVU Medicine Eric Wallis , DNP, MSA, RN, NE-BC, FACHE; Chief Nursing Executive, Henry Ford Health System

, DNP, MSA, RN, NE-BC, FACHE; Chief Nursing Executive, Henry Ford Health System Deanna Wise ; SVP & CIO, Banner Health

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 members in 56 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 180 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org .

About care.ai

care.ai is the artificial intelligence company redefining how care is delivered with its Smart Care Facility Platform and Always-aware Ambient Intelligent Sensors. care.ai's solutions transform physical spaces into self-aware smart care environments to autonomously enhance and optimize clinical and operational workflows, delivering a transformative approach to virtual care models, including Virtual Nursing. For more information, please visit care.ai .

