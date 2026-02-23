Chime Enterprise Adds New Employer Partners as Demand Grows for Comprehensive Financial Wellness

Cedarhurst Senior Living, eXp Realty, and LRS (Lakeshore Recycling Systems) adopt Chime Workplace to strengthen employee financial health and workforce productivity

Employers move beyond standalone earned wage access as financial wellness becomes core to workplace benefits

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Enterprise , the enterprise division of leading financial technology company Chime® (NASDAQ: CHYM), today announced growing employer adoption of Chime Workplace™, a comprehensive financial wellness suite that delivers the full range of Chime's fee-free1 financial tools within a no-cost enterprise financial health solution. Features built into Chime Workplace include earned wage access (EWA)2, which allows employees to access their pay on demand, a high-yield savings account3 with an APY 7x the national average4, and credit-building5 tools. Employers gain real-time, actionable insights into employee financial well-being through the employer portal.

Cedarhurst Senior Living, eXp Realty, and LRS (Lakeshore Recycling Systems) are among the latest employers to implement Chime Workplace to support employee financial well-being and help reduce stress that can impact productivity, retention, and overall performance.

Employers are increasingly linking employee financial wellness to workforce outcomes. According to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace 2025 report, employee engagement remains low at just 21%, costing the global economy an estimated $438 billion annually6. This widespread disengagement signals a workforce under strain, weighing heavily on productivity and performance across industries.

"As organizations look to optimize their workforce and do more with existing resources, employee financial wellness is becoming a business imperative," said Jason Lee, Chief of Chime Enterprise. "Earned wage access is an important first step, but on its own is no longer enough. Employers are moving beyond short-term fixes to holistic platforms that reduce financial stress and support productivity at scale. Chime Workplace gives enterprises a practical, scalable foundation to strengthen workforce readiness without added complexity or cost."

Today's announcement highlights employers across senior living, real estate, and waste and recycling adopting Chime Workplace to replace legacy earned wage access point solutions or implement more integrated financial wellness strategies that help drive workforce performance:

Cedarhurst Senior Living , based in St. Louis, MO, adopted Chime Workplace as part of a broader workforce investment strategy designed to enhance financial wellness resources for frontline caregiving and operations teams, where consistency, attentiveness, and reliability are essential.





, based in St. Louis, MO, adopted Chime Workplace as part of a broader workforce investment strategy designed to enhance financial wellness resources for frontline caregiving and operations teams, where consistency, attentiveness, and reliability are essential. eXp Realty , a cloud-based real estate brokerage headquartered in Bellingham, WA, selected Chime Workplace to support its employees with scalable, fee-free financial tools that align with its flexible operating model.





, a cloud-based real estate brokerage headquartered in Bellingham, WA, selected Chime Workplace to support its employees with scalable, fee-free financial tools that align with its flexible operating model. LRS (Lakeshore Recycling Systems), a waste and recycling services provider headquartered in Rosemont, IL that serves communities across the Midwest, adopted Chime Workplace to support employee financial health across its frontline and field-based operations, helping reduce financial stress that can impact workforce safety and performance.

"In senior living, workforce stability directly impacts the resident experience," said Allie Rapini, Director of Human Resources, Cedarhurst Senior Living. "As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting our caregiving and operations teams, we evaluated how our benefits offerings could better promote long-term engagement and financial well-being. We recognized that comprehensive financial wellness tools can play an important role in strengthening retention and supporting employees through real-life financial needs. The transition from our previous earned wage access solution to Chime Workplace's comprehensive financial wellness suite was seamless and efficient, allowing us to enhance our benefits offering without disrupting operations or the high standards of care our residents and families expect."

"We've evaluated several financial wellness solutions over the years, including standalone earned wage access offerings, to determine the right fit for our frontline and field-based workforce," said Dr. Robert Rustman, Vice President of Human Resources, LRS. "We see the connection between employee financial health and overall well-being and safety, and our core values commit us to caring for our teams so they can continue caring for the communities we serve. Chime's comprehensive, fee-free approach stood out as the right solution for us at this time, offering practical support that meets the everyday financial needs of our workforce today and over the long term."

While these new customers span industries—from senior living and real estate to waste and recycling—they share common workforce challenges. Employees from across varied sectors are facing rising living costs, persistent financial stress, and limited access to affordable financial tools, all of which can affect focus, attendance, retention, and overall performance.

Explore how employers are redefining financial wellness at work: Learn more

About Chime Enterprise

Chime Enterprise, the enterprise division of Chime® (NASDAQ: CHYM) — a leading financial technology company — partners with employers to deliver financial wellness solutions that empower their workforce across industries including retail, hospitality, senior living, food and beverage, healthcare, and professional services. Through its award-winning flagship product, Chime Workplace™, the company offers a comprehensive financial wellness suite that brings together everything from earned wage access to long-term saving, credit building, and more — all in a single, no-cost platform designed to support employees at every stage of their financial journey. To learn more, please visit https://enterprise.chime.com/ .

