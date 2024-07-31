CHIME Unveils Comprehensive AI Principles to Guide Healthcare Transformation

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has unveiled a comprehensive set of ten AI principles designed to ensure ethical and effective implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. These principles aim to enhance patient care, support healthcare providers, and foster innovation while maintaining robust safeguards and trust among patients and providers.

CHIME has unveiled 10 AI principles designed to ensure ethical and effective implementation of AI in healthcare. Post this CHIME Unveils 10 Comprehensive AI Principles to Guide Healthcare Transformation

CHIME represents the voice of over 5,000 senior-level digital health leaders worldwide, who understand the critical importance of these principles for the healthcare industry. Developed in conjunction with our Policy Steering Committee and based on feedback from our CHIME members, these principles reflect the collective expertise and insights of those on the front lines of healthcare. As AI accelerates changes in the healthcare system, CHIME members are at the forefront, navigating this dynamic landscape. This positions CHIME to lend its voice and thought leadership, supporting policymakers in charting a responsible path forward that supports care delivery while fostering innovation.

"AI has the potential to revolutionize patient care and healthcare operations, but it must be implemented thoughtfully to ensure it enhances, rather than compromises, patient safety," said Russ P. Branzell, CHCIO, LCHIME, President and CEO of CHIME. "Our principles provide a roadmap for achieving this balance, supporting both innovation and rigorous oversight."

The AI principles cover a range of critical areas, including patient safety, administrative efficiencies, regulatory oversight, innovation, bias and equity, affordability, privacy, cybersecurity, high-speed broadband, and education and workforce development. They reflect months of input from CHIME members, who are on the front lines of navigating this dynamic landscape.

Patient Safety : Ensuring AI enhances patient care without compromising safety.

: Ensuring AI enhances patient care without compromising safety. Administrative Efficiencies : Leveraging AI to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

: Leveraging AI to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Regulatory Oversight : Implementing balanced regulation that protects patients without adding undue burden for providers.

: Implementing balanced regulation that protects patients without adding undue burden for providers. Innovation & Research : Promoting continuous innovation and high standards for use in patient care and improving operational efficiencies.

: Promoting continuous innovation and high standards for use in patient care and improving operational efficiencies. Discrimination, Bias & Equity : Monitoring AI to prevent discriminatory outcomes and enhance fairness.

: Monitoring AI to prevent discriminatory outcomes and enhance fairness. Affordability : Ensuring AI accessibility to all healthcare providers, preventing a digital divide.

: Ensuring AI accessibility to all healthcare providers, preventing a digital divide. Privacy : Maintaining robust patient data privacy and security.

: Maintaining robust patient data privacy and security. Cybersecurity : Investing in cybersecurity to help providers improve their cybersecurity posture and better protect healthcare data.

: Investing in cybersecurity to help providers improve their cybersecurity posture and better protect healthcare data. High-Speed Broadband : Expanding broadband access to harness AI tools and reduce disparities in healthcare.

: Expanding broadband access to harness AI tools and reduce disparities in healthcare. Education & Workforce: Supporting education and workforce development to manage new AI tools and labor demands.

"As the current Chair of the CHIME Board of Trustees, I believe that our AI principles are pivotal for the healthcare sector," said Scott MacLean, CHCIO, FCHIME, LCHIME, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at MedStar Health. "These principles provide a framework that ensures patient safety, enhances administrative efficiencies, and strengthens cybersecurity, all while fostering innovation and addressing critical issues like discrimination and equity in healthcare. By utilizing them, we can improve healthcare through the safe, responsible use of AI tools - ultimately leading to better outcomes for providers and patients alike. CHIME members embrace AI as a force for good. By considering and using our AI principles, we can enhance patient care, empower clinicians, and contribute to healthier communities."

The principles also include specific recommendations for policymakers to support the responsible development and deployment of AI in healthcare. These recommendations emphasize the need for collaboration among providers, clinicians, technology companies, educators, policymakers, and other stakeholders.

For more information and to download the full set of AI principles, visit: https://chimedhl.org/3ymkdua.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 individual members in 58 countries and two U.S. territories and over 180 CHIME Foundation healthcare IT business and professional service firm members, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate for the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contact

Calli Dretke

Executive Vice President & Chief Digital and Marketing Officer

CHIME

734.412.6255

[email protected]

SOURCE College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME)