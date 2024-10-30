CHIME24 Fall Forum: Clinical Informatics Leaders to Share Why the 'Time is Now' to Embrace Next-Generation Clinical Decision Support

FDB-led panel will discuss how they are advancing CDS in their institutions to deliver more personalized and actionable guidance to prescribers.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, announced today that clinical informatics leaders from three of its health system customers will discuss innovations in clinical decision support (CDS) in an education track session at the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) 2024 Fall Forum, which is scheduled for November 4-8 in San Diego. The executive panel, led by FDB, will detail how implementing patient-specific medication guidance elevates the most pertinent risk to the patient in their current clinical context, helping organizations to improve patient care and streamline workflows for clinicians while overcoming staffing and budgetary challenges.

The CHIME24 Fall Forum panel discussion, "The Time is Now to Embrace Next-Generation Clinical Decision Support," will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. PST at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. The session is part of the CHIME24 Fall Forum track "Digital Tailoring: Crafting Personalized Healthcare Experiences." The CHIME24 Fall Forum is the premiere conference for CIOs and other senior digital health leaders focused on learning, networking, collaborating, and solving problems.

Expert panelists include:

Matthew Sullivan , MD , chief medical information officer for Advocate Health in North Carolina

, chief medical information officer for Advocate Health in David Linz, MD , chief medical informatics officer for NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) in Florida

, chief medical informatics officer for NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) in Jackie Rice, RN , vice president and chief information officer for Frederick Health in Maryland .

Anna Dover, PharmD, BCPS, director of product management at FDB, will moderate the discussion about pressing clinical workflow and care quality challenges facing hospitals and health systems in the United States, alongside emerging solutions.

"Clinical decision support tools must evolve to meet the needs of prescribers and pharmacists facing an ever-expanding volume of data and limited time," said Dr. Dover. "Generalized medication safety alerts can add to data overload and cognitive burnout. Our panel will provide first-hand insights into overcoming these challenges with next-generation, patient-specific decision support that delivers more meaningful, targeted, and actionable guidance for clinicians."

Enabling a Holistic View of Patient Medication Risk for Safer, More Effective Care

While no single solution exists for solving the complex clinical staffing and budgetary problems facing healthcare organizations today, some of the health systems represented on the panel have discovered that one way to help offset the challenges is to partner with FDB to revolutionize medication decision support by implementing FDB PatientFirst™ solutions such as FDB Targeted Medication Warnings™ with CDS Analytics, and FDB Pharmacogenomic CDS, as well as FDB AlertSpace®.

The new PatientFirst approach draws from patient data in the EHR, genomic information when available, and the latest published clinical evidence and guidelines to determine the most critical risk to an individual patient and consolidates alerts into a single warning that elevates this risk. The new approach helps clinicians easily and quickly connect the dots about a drug's most significant risks to a specific patient in a specific clinical scenario based on data from these many sources. It also eliminates the need for clinicians to search for additional insight, reducing the potential for care delays and decreasing clinicians' cognitive burden.

The panel discussion will include organizational results demonstrating that clinicians now receive fewer repetitive and generalized CDS alerts and have experienced a higher acceptance rate of the more patient-specific alerts. Attendees will also learn how FDB PatientFirst solutions are helping improve performance on the CPOE portion of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade survey, which now incorporates using new patient-specific elements (such as lab results) in the evaluation.

"Some of the most meaningful lessons a healthcare leader can learn come from peer-to-peer shared experiences," Dr. Dover said. "CHIME24 Fall Forum attendees will learn how to leverage digital technology to tackle top clinical workflow challenges and improve patient outcomes and care quality metrics through better CDS."

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For a complete look at FDB's other solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/, or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK and QGenda. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

