China - Aquaculture Market size to increase by USD 33.15 billion between 2022 to 2027 | An increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China - Aquaculture Market size is expected to grow by USD 33.15 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. An increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods is notably driving the aquaculture market. However, factors such as rising prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Freshwater aquaculture, Marine water aquaculture, and Brackish water aquaculture), Production Area (Medium and large scale, and Small scale). Buy the report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aquaculture Market in China 2023-2027

China - Aquaculture Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The freshwater aquaculture segment is expected to contribute significant market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the declining fish catch in seas and rivers. Within this aquaculture industry, there is a diverse range of farmers and producers, encompassing small-scale operators to large commercial enterprises. China stands as the global leader in freshwater fish production, boosting a wide array of farmed species, including popular choices like tilapia, carp, and catfish. The substantial domestic market in China guarantees a consistent demand for these fish in both their raw and processed forms.

China - Aquaculture Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The aquaculture market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Baiyang Investment Group Inc.

China National Agricultural Development Group Co. Ltd.

Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Shunxin Sea Fishery Group Co. Ltd.

Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd.

Homey Group International Inc.

Liancheng Overseas Fishery Shenzhen Group

Mowi ASA

PlusVet Qingdao Animal Health

Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd.

Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd.

Tongwei Group Co. Ltd.

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Ocean Family Co. Ltd.

Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

Aquaculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.51 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baiyang Investment Group Inc., China National Agricultural Development Group Co. Ltd., Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd., Guangdong Shunxin Sea Fishery Group Co. Ltd., Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd., Homey Group International Inc., Liancheng Overseas Fishery Shenzhen Group, Mowi ASA, PlusVet Qingdao Animal Health, Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd., Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd., Tongwei Group Co. Ltd., Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Ocean Family Co. Ltd., and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Production Area Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

