China - Aquaculture Market size to increase by USD 33.15 billion between 2022 to 2027 | An increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods drives the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

12 Oct, 2023, 18:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China - Aquaculture Market size is expected to grow by USD 33.15 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. An increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods is notably driving the aquaculture market. However, factors such as rising prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Freshwater aquaculture, Marine water aquaculture, and Brackish water aquaculture), Production Area (Medium and large scale, and Small scale). Buy the report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aquaculture Market in China 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aquaculture Market in China 2023-2027

China - Aquaculture Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis
The freshwater aquaculture segment is expected to contribute significant market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the declining fish catch in seas and rivers. Within this aquaculture industry, there is a diverse range of farmers and producers, encompassing small-scale operators to large commercial enterprises. China stands as the global leader in freshwater fish production, boosting a wide array of farmed species, including popular choices like tilapia, carp, and catfish. The substantial domestic market in China guarantees a consistent demand for these fish in both their raw and processed forms.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report

China - Aquaculture Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights 
The aquaculture market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • Baiyang Investment Group Inc.
  • China National Agricultural Development Group Co. Ltd.
  • Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd.
  • Guangdong Shunxin Sea Fishery Group Co. Ltd.
  • Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd.
  • Homey Group International Inc.
  • Liancheng Overseas Fishery Shenzhen Group
  • Mowi ASA
  • PlusVet Qingdao Animal Health
  • Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd.
  • Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd.
  • Tongwei Group Co. Ltd.
  • Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Ocean Family Co. Ltd.
  • Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Related Reports:

Aquaculture Feed Market: The aquaculture feed market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 16.22 billion.

Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market: The water treatment for aquaculture market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,176.54 million.

Aquaculture Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 33.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.51

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Baiyang Investment Group Inc., China National Agricultural Development Group Co. Ltd., Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd., Guangdong Shunxin Sea Fishery Group Co. Ltd., Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd., Homey Group International Inc., Liancheng Overseas Fishery Shenzhen Group, Mowi ASA, PlusVet Qingdao Animal Health, Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd., Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd., Tongwei Group Co. Ltd., Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Ocean Family Co. Ltd., and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Production Area
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market size to grow by USD 49.79 billion between 2022 - 2027 | The high penetration of wireless network infrastructure drives the market growth - Technavio

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market size to grow by USD 49.79 billion between 2022 - 2027 | The high penetration of wireless network infrastructure drives the market growth - Technavio

The Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market size is expected to increase by USD 49.79 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.39% during the...
Casinos and Gambling Market to grow by USD 90.22 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing popularity of online gambling boosts the market growth -Technavio

Casinos and Gambling Market to grow by USD 90.22 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing popularity of online gambling boosts the market growth -Technavio

The casinos and gambling market is estimated to grow by USD 90.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.13%. The casinos and gambling...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.