China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) accelerates building of industrial chains

The event consisted of a videoconference and an academicians' forum. The attendees discussed a series of issues concerning the role of industrial Internet in the development of the country's "dual circulation" economic development pattern, and reached a consensus on supporting digital governance and digitalization of businesses and promoting high-level development of the manufacturing industry.

At the event, the INDICS2.0 was unveiled.

INDICS 2.0 is an upgrade of INDICS, a leading industrial Internet platform in China. It is also a critical support for the "digital aerospace" strategy of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), and the latest practice of the "NEW PAGE" new infrastructure strategy of CASICloud, an Internet technology company invested by CASIC and its affiliates. INDICS is leading the industrial Internet sector into a new stage and playing a vital role in bolstering industrial chain modernization and high-level industrial development.

INDICS 2.0 has five features: new-generation industrial operation system, new-generation platform system, new-generation systems engineering engine, new-generation cloud-based services, and new business support capacity.

It is reported that the platform has provided more than 2,000 intelligent projects and services and formed 84 digital solutions for 16 segments in the sectors of aerospace, electronics, machinery and automobiles; industrial Internet support centers have been set up in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, southwestern, northeastern regions; and cooperation with Tsinghua University, Tongji University, University of Science and Technology Beijing and other higher education institutions have been carried out to build practice-based training rooms and bases; the Industrial Internet Convergence Platform for Central SOEs built and operated by CASIC and a number of central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has gathered the resources of 15 SOEs' platforms, more than 960 industrial apps, 164 digitalization solutions and more than 7,500 science and technology innovation achievements.

At the academicians' forum in Beijing, Wei Yiyin, Sun Youxian, Li Bohu, Gui Weihua, Zheng Weimin, Su Donglin and Zhang Ping, academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, discussed paths of using industrial Internet technology to drive the industrial development in the country.

The academicians brainstormed ways of relying on industrial Internet to facilitate collaboration within industry chains, supporting digital governance and helping enterprises realize digitalization, and discussed issues related to integration of 5G and industrial Internet technology and industrial Internet security.

They also offered suggestions for the development of the industrial Internet industry, believing that it should revolve around the country's major strategic needs to help enhance resource concentration, promote technology application and drive improvement of the independent controllability of industrial and supply chains to greatly propel a high-level development of the country's manufacturing industry.

