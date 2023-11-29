China Air Purifiers Market Forecasts & Opportunities, 2018-2023 & 2023-2028F: Deteriorating Air Quality and Surging Coal Consumption Will Fuel the Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018 - 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China air purifiers market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period on account of increasing pollution by vehicles, increasing health awareness, rising initiatives are taken by the government, and increasing affordability.

New market players are also actively entering the market in recent years and further strengthening the market growth. New product innovation with many new smart features by various competitors is a prominent trend that is anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the forecast period.



An air purifier is a device that eliminates impurities from the air in a space in order to improve the quality of indoor air. These devices are frequently marketed as being beneficial to allergy and asthma sufferers, as well as decreasing or eliminating various air pollutants from the air. Allergens such as dust, pollen, pet dander, and dust mite feces can cause allergies in sensitive people. Smoke particles and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are both hazardous to one's health.



Deteriorating Air Quality in China Will Lead to the Market Growth



Air pollution is rising rapidly in China as a result of fast industrialization, transportation, rising car sales, and an increase in the number of construction projects. Pollution contaminates the air and raises the risk of many diseases. Furthermore, rising worries about indoor pollution, which is more damaging than outdoor pollution, are projected to fuel the China air purifiers market.

For instance, 99% of China's 1.4 billion people live in locations where annual average particle pollution levels surpass World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. Fifty-five percent of the population lives in areas with air pollutants that exceed the national standard. If pollution levels were reduced to meet WHO guidelines, Chinese people might add 2.7 years to their lives. Thus, poor air quality will lead to the growth of the air purifier market in China.



Surging Coal Consumption Will Fuel the Market Growth



Household use of coal also contributes significantly to air pollution, particularly in rural areas where many families rely on it and other solid fuels (such as wood) for heating and cooking. Households account for only 1.9 percent of total coal use in China, but their emissions have a disproportionately big impact on air pollution because they are less filtered.

Much of China's expansion has been fueled by coal, a cheap but highly polluting energy source. Coal provided 76.2 percent of all energy consumed in China in 1990. Although these statistics have continuously declined over the last three decades, coal still accounts for 57.7% of China's energy consumption.

Historically, electricity generation has been the primary source of China's air pollution. Large coal-powered factories, however, which are essential drivers of China's economic development, have increasingly contributed to the country's air pollution concerns, thus contributing to the market growth of air purifiers.



Increasing Pollution by Vehicles Will Fuel the Market Growth



With the total number of vehicles in China expected to exceed 360 million by 2020, they are now a substantial contributor to China's air pollution. This is especially true in larger cities, where the density of exhaust from automobiles is much higher.

According to China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, vehicle emissions are responsible for approximately 45 percent of Beijing's air pollution and roughly 30 percent of Shanghai's air pollution. Due to changes in weather patterns and proximity to industrial smoke, air pollution tends to be increased. The combination of these elements, for example, frequently aggravates Beijing's air pollution, thus leading to a rise in demand for air purifiers.



New Product Launches Will Fuel the Market Growth



Air Purifier companies are integrating innovations into their products to boost technological advancement. For instance, In China, Xiaomi announced the MIJIA Air Purifier Ultra, which features a 7-layer filtration technology. The new and unique MIJIA air purifier offers a digital display of Formaldehyde levels. It has a virus removal rate of 99.99% and a formaldehyde elimination rate of 99.05%.

A primary filter, a durable filter, a high-energy plasma field, a carbon array, an aldehyde filter, a UV module, and a self-cleaning filter are all part of the air filter. The 7-layer purification system assures that the user is inhaling clean air while using the device, thus fueling the market of air purifiers in China.





Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in China air purifiers market.

Philips ( China ) Investment Co., Ltd.

) Investment Co., Ltd. A.O. Smith ( China ) Water Heater Co., Ltd.

) Water Heater Co., Ltd. Xiaomi Corporation

Beijing Yadu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Sharp Business ( China ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd

Daikin ( China ) Investment Co., Ltd.

) Investment Co., Ltd. LG Electronics ( China ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Blueair ( Shanghai ) Sales Co. Ltd.

) Sales Co. Ltd. Honeywell ( China ) Co. Ltd.

