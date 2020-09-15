China Almond Imports Report 2020-2024: Australia Replaced the USA as the Major Source of Imported Almonds in China

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Almond Imports in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, from 2017 to 2019, the import volume and value of almonds increased year by year in China. But in the first half of 2020, the import volume was only 10.46 kilotons in China, less than half of that in 2019. Most almonds are imported through Guangdong Customs. The Chinese market divides almonds into two categories according to whether they are shelled or not.



According to the report, from August 2018 to July 2019, China's Almond production was 43 kilotons. In China, Almonds are only intensively cultivated in the Hetian area of Kashgar, Xinjiang province. Almond consumption highly depends on imports in China because of the large gap between the demand and the limited domestic supply.



California is the largest almond supplier in the world. More than 80% of almonds in the world are produced in California. Thus, the United States was the largest source of China's almond imports before the Sino-US trade war. China imposed a 50% tariff on American almonds in 2018. After that, Chinese importers looked for Australian and Thai almonds as substitutes, and Australia replaced the USA as the major source of imported almonds in China.



Readers will obtain the following information through this report:

Economic Environment of Almonds Industry in China

Policies in Imported Almonds in China

Analysis of Supply and Demand of Almonds in China

Analysis of Imported Almonds in China

Analysis of Major Sources of Almonds in China

Price Trends of Imported Almonds in China

China's import of almonds into customs

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Development Environment of China's Almond Imports

1.1 China's Consumption Environment

1.2 The Policy Environment for China's almond imports



2 The Status of China's Almond Imports from 2017 to 2020

2.1 Classification of Almonds by China Customs

2.2 Total Import Volume and Value

2.3 Sub Products Import Volume and Value

2.3.1 Almonds in Shell

2.3.2 Shelled Almonds



3 Major Importers of Almonds in China

3.1 Zhongdi

3.2 Tianchen Shangpin



4 China's Major Sources of Almond Imports 2017-2020

4.1 China's main sources of almond imports in 2017

4.1.1 Almonds in Shell

4.1.2 Shelled Almonds

4.2 China's main sources of almond imports in 2018

4.2.1 Almonds in Shell

4.2.2 Shelled Almonds

4.3 China's main sources of almond imports in 2019

4.3.1 Almonds in Shell

4.3.2 Shelled Almonds

4.4 China's main sources of almond imports in 2020

4.4.1 Almonds in Shell

4.4.2 Shelled Almonds



5 Imported Volume and Value of Almonds by Provincial-level Customs in China, 2017-2020

5.1 Imported Volume and Value of Almonds by Provincial-level Customs in China 2017

5.1.1 Almonds in Shell

5.1.2 Shelled Almonds

5.2 Imported Volume and Value of Almonds by Provincial-level Customs in China 2018

5.2.1 Almonds in Shell

5.2.2 Shelled Almonds

5.3 Imported Volume and Value of Almonds by Provincial-level Customs in China 2019

5.3.1 Almonds in Shell

5.3.2 Shelled Almonds

5.4 Imported Volume and Value of Almonds by Provincial-level Customs in China 2020

5.4.1 Almonds in Shell

5.4.2 Shelled Almonds

Companies Mentioned

Tianchen Shangpin

Zhongdi

