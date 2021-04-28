China Ambroxol Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Market Leaders - Boehringer Ingelheim, Changzhou Siyao Pharma, Shenyang Xinma Pharma, TIPR Pharmaceutical Responsible Co & Cisen Pharma

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Ambroxol Market, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021-2025, the Chinese ambroxol market will gradually recover. It is estimated that the sales of ambroxol in China will reach CNY924 million in 2025, and the CAGR will reach 10% in 2021-2025.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the ability of Chinese hospitals to receive patients has declined. The decrease in the number of people seeking medical care makes China's sales and sales of ambroxol show a downward trend in 2020. The sales of amboxol in China dropped by 34% in 2020, compared to 2019.

According to the analyst, the incidence and case fatality rate of respiratory diseases in China are high in recent years. Following cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and cancers, respiratory diseases rank third among the chronic diseases that cause deaths in China.

Therefore, developing drugs for the treatment of respiratory diseases has become an important part of drug research. In the case of respiratory infections (respiratory diseases such as chronic bronchitis), a large amount of sputum is produced, which requires the application of expectorants. Respiratory mucus regulators are the main expectorants.



After years of development, third-generation expectorant ambroxol has become the most common drug in the clinical treatment of respiratory diseases. The chemical constituent of ambroxol is ambroxol hydrochloride, an active metabolite of Bromhexine. In 1981, ambroxol (trade name: Mucosolvan) developed by German company Boehringer Ingelheim was launched. Compared with the first and second generations of expectorants, ambroxol excels in dissolving mucus. In 1994, Boehringer Ingelheim's ambroxol entered China. Afterwards, the generic drugs by Chinese companies also came onto the market.



Ambroxol has been growing rapidly since it entered China. From 2005 to 2014, its annual sales value increased from less than CNY 200 million to CNY 1.26 billion, representing a CAGR of 20.9%. From 2015 to2020, the sales revenue of ambroxol declined in China. By sales value, Boehringer Ingelheim takes up a market share of about 47.75% in the year of2020.

The rest market share is captured by Chinese companies, among which the top market players are Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shenyang Xinma Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., TIPR Pharmaceutical Responsible Co., Ltd. and. Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Ambroxol is sold in China in the dosage forms of injections, solutions, syrups, granules, tablets and capsules mainly. Injections dominate the market.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's ambroxol market

ambroxol market Situation of respiratory diseases in China

Sales value and volume of China's ambroxol 2016-2020

ambroxol 2016-2020 Competitive landscape of China's ambroxol market

ambroxol market Prices of ambroxol in China

Prices of ambroxol in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's ambroxol market

ambroxol market Prospect of China's ambroxol market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Ambroxol

1.1 Indications for Ambroxol

1.2 Development of Ambroxol in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Ambroxol in China

1.4 The impact of COVID-19 on China's ambroxol market



2 Sales of Ambroxol in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Ambroxol

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Ambroxol

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Ambroxol by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Tablets

2.3.2 Capsules

2.3.3 Injections

2.3.4 Solutions

2.3.5 Syrups

2.3.6 Granules



3 Analysis on Major Ambroxol Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Ambroxol Manufacturers

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by sale volume

3.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Boehringer Ingelheim's Ambroxol in China

3.3 Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.'s Ambroxol in China

3.4 Shenyang Xinma Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Shenyang Xinma Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Ambroxol in China

3.5 TIPR Pharmaceutical Responsible Co., Ltd.

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of TIPR Pharmaceutical Responsible Co., Ltd.'s Ambroxol in China

3.6 Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Ambroxol in China



4 Prices of Ambroxol in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Average Price

4.1.1 Average Price in China

4.1.2 Sales Price of Ambroxol by Region

4.2 Boehringer Ingelheim (Mucosolvan)

4.3 Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Lansu)

4.4 Shenyang Xinma Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Kaishun)

4.5 TIPR Pharmaceutical Responsible Co., Ltd. (Yinuoshu)

4.6 Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(Senan)



5 Prospect of China's Ambroxol Market, 2021-2025

5.1 The impact of COVID-19

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

