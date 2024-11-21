"China and Brazil: a friendship recognized, not made," says president of Brazil-China Friendship Association

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - News report from GDToday: "We have a poem in Brazil that says we don't make friends; we recognize them. It seems that we recognize China and its people as our friends. They were friends even before we met," said Henrique Couto Nóbrega, president of the Brazil-China Friendship Association, during an interview with GDToday on November 18 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Henrique emphasized the significance of people-to-people exchanges, sharing that after visiting China, many of his Brazilian friends were amazed by its development, history, and vitality — often contrasting sharply with their initial perceptions.

At the G20 Summit, Brazil launched the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. Henrique pointed out that China has lifted 800 million people out of extreme poverty, demonstrating that "with good policies, it is possible to overcome poverty and hunger."

He also highlighted an initiative by CPFL Energia, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China, which has provided purified water to indigenous communities in Brazil's northeast, addressing a critical need for clean drinking water.

"This kind of relationship is what we call a 'win-win relationship,'" Henrique concluded.

SOURCE GDToday