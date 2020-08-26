China and Hong Kong Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues around $27 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Hong Kong data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Over $25 billion will be invested in China & Hong Kong data center space during 2020-2025. In 2019, China and Hong Kong witnessed investments in over 35 data centers, where China contributed to around 80% of the overall data center investments. Cloud, big data, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and quantum computing are driving the market growth, leading to investments in multiple hyperscale data center campuses arcoss China & Hong Kong . GDS Services, ChinData, Shanghai Athub, 21Vianet, and Tenglong Holdings are among the leading investors in new data centers across China . With the shortage of land hinders construction of greenfield data center facilities, brownfield development to contribute to market growth. Over 600 MW of power capacity will be added through data center developments in Hong Kong between 2020-2025. New entrants namely, Chayora, Princeton Digital Group, AirTrunk, and BDx China are investing in hyperscale facilities.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 IT infrastructure providers, 11 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 14 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/china-and-hong-kong-data-center-market-size-analysis

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market – Segmentation

The server market in China and Hong Kong will witness significant growth in the next few years due to investments from major cloud service providers. Apple, Alibaba, Tencent , Baidu, and China Telecom are the major cloud service providers operators investing in the region.

and will witness significant growth in the next few years due to investments from major cloud service providers. Apple, Alibaba, , Baidu, and China Telecom are the major cloud service providers operators investing in the region. Mega data center projects in China are designed to be of Tier III and Tier IV standards, with the increased deployment of 2N redundant UPS systems. The construction of data centers of over 20 MW power capacity will increase the demand for high-capacity infrastructure over 1 MW. Most facilities support rack power density of 5−10 kW; however, it is expected that new facilities will support a capacity of 20 kW during the forecast period.

are designed to be of Tier III and Tier IV standards, with the increased deployment of 2N redundant UPS systems. The construction of data centers of over 20 MW power capacity will increase the demand for high-capacity infrastructure over 1 MW. Most facilities support rack power density of 5−10 kW; however, it is expected that new facilities will support a capacity of 20 kW during the forecast period. In China , a majority of data centers offer colocation services to adopt air as well as water-based cooling techniques. Some facilities are built to support free cooling techniques. Several service providers use energy-efficient free cooling techniques with redundant units to keep the data center operational. The adoption of CRAC units and chillers will continue to grow to cool the facility in the China data center market.

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market – Dynamics

China is the second leading market for data centers after the US. The investments in the China market is growing significantly, guided by the digital transformation initiatives carried out by Chinese enterprises and government authorities. China dominates the world in terms of the number of internet users and high penetration among social media and other digital platforms. This is leading to strong demand for technologies such as cloud, big data, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for Colocation & Hyperscale Data Centers

Big Data & IoT Spending to Drive Data Center Investment

Renewable Energy to Reduce Power Cost

Implementation of 5G & Smart City Initiatives to Drive Edge Data Centers

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market – Geography

China is a prominent market for data center operations in the APAC region. The continuous boom in internet users, gaming, the e-commerce industry, and investments in the digitalization of enterprises has increased demand in the Chinese data center market. Tier-1 cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou are the major data center markets in the country. In China, data center investment is led by internet, cloud, and telecommunication service providers such as Alibaba, China Unicom, China Telecom, ChinaCache, Dr.Peng Group, Wangsu Technology, Tencent, Sinnet Technology, 21Vianet, and China Mobile.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/china-and-hong-kong-data-center-market-size-analysis

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Geography

China

Hong Kong

Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors

HPE (H3C)

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Inspur Group

Lenovo

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Prominent Construction Contractors

Arup Group

Aurecon Construction

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Gammon Construction

ISG

Studio One Design Limited

NTT FACILITIES

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Fuji Electric

Hitec Power Protection

Mitsubishi Electric

Legrand Group

Rittal

MTU On Site Energy

AIRSYS

Kstar New Energy

Prominent Data Center Investors

Apple

Chayora Holdings

China Unicom

ChinData Group

Equinix

GDS Holdings

Global Switch

PT Telekomunikasi Group

Shanghai Athub

Shanghai Qnet Network Technology

SUNeVison

Tencent Holdings

Holdings Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence