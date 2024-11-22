China and South America seek to revive Bandung spirit through multilateral forums: Brazilian scholar

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday: "The spirit of Bandung is still present, inspiring good morals, positive perspectives, and South-South cooperation," said Dr. J. Renato Peneluppi Jr., a professor of public administration and energy transition policies at the University of Worcester, UK. He made these remarks during an interview with GDToday on November 17 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as he discussed the BRICS, APEC, and G20 summits, all of which took place within the span of a month.

Renato pointed to the 2023 inauguration of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway by China and Indonesia as a clear signal of efforts to revive the Bandung Spirit. "We, in South America, want to be part of this global change," he emphasized.

The historic Asian-African Conference, known as the Bandung Conference, was held in Bandung, Indonesia, on April 18, 1955. It was the first time nations of the Global South united against imperialism and colonialism, advocating for sovereignty and a more equitable global order. The conference introduced the concept of Bandung Spirit, centered on "solidarity, friendship, and cooperation," which inspired the Non-Aligned Movement and South-South cooperation.

Having lived in China for 14 years, Renato made a special trip to Rio de Janeiro during the G20 summit. "I want to bridge both countries so that we can strengthen BRICS and other international initiatives which are shaping the world," he stated.

SOURCE GDToday