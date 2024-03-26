China Apparel Market Forecast Report to 2027 - A CNY3,768 Billion Market by 2027 - Coverage of Nike, Li-Ning, ANTA, Adidas, Uniqlo, HLA, Gucci, Bosideng, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Urban Revivo

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apparel Market in China to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The apparel market in China grew 9.1% in 2023, after the country ended its zero-COVID policy in January, enabling consumers to both shop from physical stores and partake in social events. However, the market's potential was held back by weakened consumer confidence and the collapse of the real estate market in China.

Though this will continue to have an impact in the short term, the introduction of more government policies should ease consumer uncertainty, and the growing middle-class and urban populations will benefit apparel spending, leading the market to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2027.

The accessories category is forecast to have the strongest CAGR of 8.1% between 2023 and 2027, driven mainly by the luxury sector, while footwear is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, driven by sustained demand for trainers. Clothing is expected to have the slowest growth, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2027.

The Chinese apparel market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2027, to reach CNY3,768bn by 2027

by 2027 Digitally native Chinese consumers will continue to drive outperformance of the online channel

Local Chinese brands steal market share from global players after consumer boycotts

Gain a comprehensive view of the apparel market in China and forecasts to 2027

and forecasts to 2027 Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of recent events in the apparel market

Investigate current and forecast trends in apparel categories to identify the opportunities offering the most potential

Understand who the main competitors are in the sector to help you better position yourself

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Drivers & Inhibitors

Economic Background

China Apparel Market to 2027

Category Performance and Forecasts to 2027

Channel Performance and Forecasts to 2027

Competitive Landscape: Brands

Company Coverage:

Nike

Li-Ning

ANTA

Adidas

Uniqlo

HLA

Gucci

Bosideng

Louis Vuitton

Hermes

Urban Revivo

