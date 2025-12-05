China Automotive Systems Advances High-Torque Intelligent Steering Motors to Mass Production for Commercial Vehicles

WUHAN, China, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Hyoseong (Wuhan) Motion Mechatronics System Co. Ltd., has entered the final commissioning stage of its new 115–platform steering motor production line. Developed to support the CAAS eRCB commercial vehicle program, mass production of this new motor is scheduled to begin mid–December 2025.

The 115–platform electric motor delivers torque exceeding 20 N•m, representing the culmination of three years of research and development. This new motor technology and production capability marks a significant milestone in CAAS' advanced intelligent steering strategy. The new production line, co–developed with Wiselink Technology Co., Ltd., has undergone rigorous expert reviews and testing. This advanced electric steering motor has successfully passed development and verification with approximately ten of the world's leading OEMs, highlighting the motor's technological excellence, performance and readiness for commercial production.

eRCB refers to an electric recirculating ball steering system. eRCB is an advanced electric power steering (EPS) system primarily for commercial vehicles. This system combines the durability of a recirculating ball mechanism with the efficiency and control of electric power. This system offers performance and environmental advantages and can be integrated into advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS).

Hyoseong, a 51%-owned subsidiary of CAAS, develops and produces a broad range of industrial electric motors including low, medium, and high voltage types, as well as geared motors and DC motors, used across various industries. Hyoseong will continue to deepen its technological research and development, strengthen its market expansion, and provide global commercial vehicle customers with higher-quality products and solutions.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, the Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "This advanced intelligent electric steering motor presents new growth opportunities and represents a major breakthrough for high-torque steering motors in the global commercial vehicle markets. We will continue our combined research and development efforts with Hyoseong to further add to our technology, and produce advanced products and solutions to lead the global steering industry towards a new future of intelligence development."

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through its sixteen Sino-foreign joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 8 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Stellantis N.V. and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

