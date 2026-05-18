China Automotive Systems Began Volume Shipment of EPS Systems to a Global Automaker in Europe

WUHAN, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced that the first batch of electric power steering ("EPS") models for a global automaker's European division has been shipped from the CAAS' factory. This EPS steering model will be featured in two new vehicle models in Europe, with more vehicle projects to follow. Annual sales volume is expected to reach approximately 300,000 units.

CAAS' senior management team and key project members hosted celebration on-site to jointly witness this milestone moment. From project initiation to volume shipment during the past two years, the CAAS team leveraged their strong technical capabilities and meticulous engineering work, earning high recognition from this global automaker. Despite the strict technical and quality requirements, the CAAS team completed a total of 66 DV/PV tests, 65 of which were approved by the customer on the first attempt; the software also underwent 11 major upgrades; along with our state-of-the-art production line powered by eight modern manufacturing technologies, including seamless integration of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), computer vision Poka-Yoke, and 100% autonomous robotic inspection.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "We are proud of entering another major OEM's supply chain as we make strides in broadening our customer base and geographic reach. We remain laser-focused on pursuing our global mission of 'providing intelligent chassis system solutions for global automakers'. EPS products are one of our advanced steering products in an expanding product portfolio to meet the diverse needs of both passenger and commercial vehicles on a worldwide scale."

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through its sixteen Sino-foreign joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 8 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Stellantis N.V. and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2026, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control, could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict, and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations of the manufacturing, delivery and assembly process within any of our production facilities could continue to result in delays in the shipment of products to our customers, increased costs and reduced revenue. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Jie Li

Chief Financial Officer

China Automotive Systems, Inc.

[email protected]

Kevin Theiss

Awaken Advisors

+1-212-510-8922

[email protected]

SOURCE China Automotive Systems