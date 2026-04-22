China Automotive Systems Reports Record Earnings Per Share and Net Sales in 2025

WUHAN, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net sales increased by 21.4% year-over-year to $229.2 million

Gross profit increased by 79.8% to $53.0 million from $29.5 million. Gross margin of 23.1% compared to 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024

Operating income grew 108.0% to $18.1 million, compared with $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $18.4 million, or diluted net income per share of $0.61, compared to net income of $9.1 million, or diluted net income per share of $0.30 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

Net sales increased by 17.6% to an annual record of $765.7 million compared to $650.9 million in 2024; Net sales of EPS product grew by 25.5%

Gross profit increased by 33.2% to $145.5 million compared to $109.2 million in 2024. Gross margin increased to 19.0%, compared with 16.8% in 2024

Operating income increased by 33.2% to $53.6 million from $40.3 million in 2024

Diluted net income per share increased by 43.4% to a record $1.42 in 2025 compared to $0.99 in 2024

Total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash, short-term investments and long-term time deposit were $256.7 million at year end

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $111.6 million in 2025, compared with $9.8 million in 2024

Capex was $37.2 million, compared with $43.7 million in 2024.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "The 2025 year was marked by higher sales growth, improved profitability, strengthened finances, higher cash flow from operations and organizational changes. Our traditional hydraulic steering products grew by 12.6% in 2025 as our more advanced electric power steering ("EPS") grew by 25.5%. Domestically, our steering product sales benefitted as Chinese branded vehicles continued to experience higher sales and capture more market share."

"Our strategy of selling a broad portfolio of steering products into multiple markets resulted in a range of sales growth both domestically and internationally. In our major market segments, we achieved higher sales in all except for sales to Chery Auto. Our operations in Brazil reported stronger sales growth and demand in North America improved. The high quality and performance enhancements of our steering products provide the impetus to be a tier-1 supplier to large global OEM customers in North America, Europe, Asia and South America."

"Improved profitability reflected the ongoing success of our transition to higher technology-focused steering products and improved manufacturing activities. In 2025, our Jingzhou Henglong subsidiary won its first R-EPS product order from a large, well-known European automobile producer. Also, Shashi Jiulong's L2+ standard electro-hydraulic steering system entered mass production in 2025. This system utilizes cutting-edge electro-hydraulic control technology; a power steering system used in heavy-duty vehicles that utilizes both hydraulic power and electronic controls to assist with steering. The Company also launched its active rear-wheel steering using its ball screw and nut mechanisms to provide the ability to adapt steering strategies to different vehicle speeds, boosting our ADAS capabilities. Another subsidiary, Hyoseong (Wuhan) Motion Mechatronics System Co. Ltd., finalized its new 115–platform steering motor production line, to support the CAAS eRCB commercial vehicle program. Our Hubei Henglong subsidiary entered into a strategic cooperation with KYB-UMW Sdn Bhd in Malaysia to develop a regional manufacturing and supply system for ASEAN markets. In 2025, our subsidiary, Shashi Jiulong Power Steering Gears Co., Ltd ("Shashi Jiulong"), won customer awards and accolades from two major vehicle OEM customers, Beiqi Foton Motor, and Shaanxi Automobile Heavy Truck."

"In September 2025, we announced the completion of our merger to redomicile the Company as a Cayman Islands company. We believe this action will pave the way for CAAS to better position itself as a global company as this move enables us to shift resources and focus more on operations, product development and global sales. Part of our changes will include reporting sales and operational results on a six-month reporting cycle."

Mr. Jie Li, Chief Financial Officer of CAAS, commented, "Our record sales and net profits generated much higher cash flow from operations and free cash flow in 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments and long-term time deposit rose to $256.7 million at year end with net cash approaching $169.7 million. We look forward to reaping the savings, greater flexibility and benefits of our redomiciliation."

Fourth Quarter of 2025

In the fourth quarter of 2025, net sales increased by 21.4% to $229.2 million compared to $188.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The net sales increase was mainly due to a change in the product mix and higher demand for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Additionally, export sales increased during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Gross profit increased by 79.8% to $53.0 million from $29.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 rose to 23.1% compared to 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to changes in product mix.

Selling expenses were $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Selling expenses represented 2.2% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") were $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $9.7 million in the same period in 2024. G&A expenses represented 5.3% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 5.1% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") were $17.8 million compared with $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. R&D expenses represented 7.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating income was $18.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Higher gross profit compared with the same period last year was the main driver.

Interest expense was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Financial expense was $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with financial income of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies increased by 121.0% to $19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to income tax benefit of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders increased by 103.2% to $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted income per share was $0.61 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to diluted income per share of $0.30 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,170,702 compared to 30,180,947 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025

Net sales increased by 17.6% to an annual record of $765.7 million in 2025, compared to $650.9 million in 2024. This increase was mainly due to higher sales and production of passenger vehicles in China, increased vehicle export sales, and commercial vehicle sales in China increasing by approximately 10.9% year-over-year in 2025. Total sales of the Company's EPS systems increased by 25.5% year-over-year and sales of the traditional steering products increased by 12.6% year-over-year. Henglong's sales of passenger vehicle steering systems rose by 12.1% year-over-year to $365.3 million in 2025. Jiulong's sales of commercial vehicle steering systems increased by 28.9% year-over-year to $92.3 million. Brazil Henglong's net sales grew by 34.7% year-over-year to $68.7 million in 2025. Net sales to North American customers rose by 15.3% year-over-year in 2025 to $121.6 million. EPS sales represented 41.5% of total revenue in 2025 compared to 38.9% in 2024.

Gross profit in 2025 increased by 33.2% year-over-year to $145.5 million compared to $109.2 million in 2024. The gross margin was 19.0% compared with 16.8% in 2024 mainly due to a change in product mix.

Net gain on other sales in 2025 was $3.6 million compared to $4.3 million in 2024.

Selling expenses rose by 15.9% year-over-year to $20.7 million in 2025 from $17.9 million in 2024, mainly due to an increase in marketing and office expenses offsetting lower other expenses. Selling expenses continued to represent 2.7% of net sales in 2025 and 2024.

G&A expenses increased by 7.0% year-over-year to $29.7 million in 2025, compared to $27.7 million in 2024. G&A expenses represented 3.9% of net sales in 2025, compared to 4.3% of net sales in 2024. This expense increase was mainly due to higher personnel and other expenses.

R&D expenses increased by 63.0% year-over-year to $45.1 million in 2025, compared to $27.6 million in 2024. Higher R&D expenses reflected increased personnel expenses due to an acceleration in R&D activities including more investment in traditional product upgrades, advancing EPS technologies and miscellaneous research expenses. R&D expenses were 5.9% of net sales in 2025, compared to 4.2% of net sales in 2024.

Operating income increased by 33.2% year-over-year to $53.6 million in 2025, compared to $40.3 million in 2024. The increase in operating income was mainly due to higher sales and gross profit.

Interest expense was $1.7 million in 2025, compared to $1.8 million in 2024.

Net financial income was $2.4 million in 2025, compared to net financial expense of $0.09 million in 2024. This increase in financial income of $2.4 million was primarily due to an increase in foreign exchange gains due to foreign exchange volatility.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies increased by 39.1% year-over-year to $61.4 million in 2025 compared with $44.1 million in 2024. The change was primarily due to higher operating income in 2025.

Income tax expense was $11.6 million in 2025 compared to $5.9 million in 2024. This increase was mainly due to higher income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies, and the effective tax rate in 2025.

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was a record $42.8 million in 2025 compared to $30.0 million in 2024. Diluted net income per share increased by 43.4% to $1.42 in 2025 compared to $0.99 in 2024.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,170,702 in 2025 compared with 30,184,513 in 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash, short-term investments and long-term time deposit were $256.7 million. Total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $361.8 million. Accounts payable including notes payable were $350.3 million. Short-term bank loans were $81.3 million and long-term loans were $5.7 million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $401.3 million as of December 31, 2025 compared to $349.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Net cash flow from operating activities was $111.3 million in 2025 compared to $9.8 million in 2024. Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment and land use rights was $37.2 million in 2025 compared to $43.7 million in 2024.

Business Outlook

Management provides revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2026 of $810.0 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call



Management will conduct a conference call on April 22, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. EDT/8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss these results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers 10 minutes before the call start time and ask to be connected to the "China Automotive Systems" conference call with pin 861648:

Phone Number: +1-888-506-0062 (North America)

Phone Number: +1-973-528-0011 (International)

Mainland China Toll Free: +86-400-120-3199

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website under the investor relations section.

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through its sixteen Sino-foreign joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 8 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Stellantis N.V. and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2026, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control, could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict, and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations of the manufacturing, delivery and assembly process within any of our production facilities could continue to result in delays in the shipment of products to our customers, increased costs and reduced revenue. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Jie Li

Chief Financial Officer

China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Kevin Theiss

Investor Relations

+1-212-510-8922

Email: [email protected]

-Tables Follow –

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data or otherwise noted)



















December 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 142,001

$ 56,961 Pledged cash



52,280



44,863 Short-term investments



35,930



27,563 Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $7,203 and $11,783, respectively)



346,038



329,275 Accounts and notes receivable, net - related parties (Allowance for credit losses of $973 and $1,463, respectively)



15,741



14,224 Advance payments and others, net - unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $79 and $34, respectively)



12,621



10,838 Advance payments and others - related parties



2,118



2,202 Inventories



124,418



112,558 Other assets



7,038



4,154 Total current assets



738,185



602,638 Non-current assets:











Property, plant and equipment, net



133,548



103,820 Land use rights, net



11,656



8,835 Intangible assets, net



3,599



3,417 Operating lease assets



—



94 Long-term time deposits



26,505



40,057 Other receivables, net (Allowance for credit losses of nil and $56, respectively)



987



452 Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - unrelated parties



3,830



2,414 Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - related parties



1,359



6,570 Other non-current assets



4



3,202 Long-term investments



65,515



64,332 Deferred tax assets



16,510



14,748 Total assets

$ 1,001,698

$ 850,579













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term bank loans

$ 81,341

$ 72,566 Accounts and notes payable - unrelated parties



334,304



281,065 Accounts and notes payable - related parties



16,033



11,743 Customer deposits



5,504



4,447 Accrued payroll and related costs



15,141



12,063 Accrued expenses and other payables



76,138



59,238 Taxes payable



12,980



15,308 Operating lease liabilities - current portion



—



52 Total current liabilities



541,441



456,482 Long-term liabilities:











Advances payable



—



278 Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion



—



— Long-term loans



5,691



145 Deferred tax liabilities



3,864



3,885 Long-term taxes payable



—



—













Total liabilities



550,996



460,790 Commitments and Contingencies











Equity











Ordinary share, $0.001 par value - Authorized – 50,000,000 shares, Issued – 32,338,302 shares at December 31, 2025, and Common stock, $0.0001 par value – Authorized –80,000,000 shares, Issued – 32,338,302 shares at December 31, 2024, respectively



32



3 Additional paid-in capital



70,505



69,656 Retained earnings-











Appropriated



13,827



12,180 Unappropriated



331,464



290,273 Accumulated other comprehensive income



(6,726)



(14,780) Treasury stock – 2,167,600 and 2,167,600 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



(7,763)



(7,763) Total parent company equity



401,339



349,569 Non-controlling interests



49,363



40,220 Total equity



450,702



389,789 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,001,698

$ 850,579

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME OR LOSS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data or otherwise noted)

























Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023 Net product sales ($33,528, $48,860 and $47,515 sold to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023)

$ 765,736

$ 650,935

$ 576,354 Cost of products sold ($34,038, $30,088 and $27,288 purchased from related parties for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023)



620,273



541,751



472,603 Gross profit



145,463



109,184



103,751 Net gain on other sales



3,581



4,303



5,788 Operating expenses:

















Selling expenses



20,692



17,855



15,610 General and administrative expenses



29,660



27,728



25,503 Research and development expenses



45,061



27,649



29,181 Total operating expenses



95,413



73,232



70,294 Operating income



53,631



40,255



39,245 Other income, net



7,109



5,776



5,345 Interest expense



(1,702)



(1,813)



(1,021) Financial income/(expense), net



2,362



(87)



4,666 Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies



61,400



44,131



48,235 Less: Income taxes



11,576



5,892



5,137 Add: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies



2,088



(340)



(360) Net income



51,912



37,899



42,738 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



9,074



7,897



5,050 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests



—



(23)



(30) Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders



42,838



29,979



37,658



















Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders per share -

















Basic

$ 1.42

$ 0.99

$ 1.25 Diluted

$ 1.42

$ 0.99

$ 1.25



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -

















Basic



30,170,702



30,184,513



30,185,702 Diluted



30,170,702



30,184,513



30,189,421

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OR LOSS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data or otherwise noted)





Year Ended December 31,



2025



2024





2023



















Net income



51,912





37,899





42,738 Other comprehensive income:





















Foreign currency translation gain /(loss)



9,200





(7,123)





(5,191) Comprehensive income



61,112





30,776





37,547 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest



10,220





7,296





4,704 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest



—





(23)





(30) Comprehensive income attributable to parent company

$ 50,892



$ 23,457



$ 32,813

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data or otherwise noted)

























2025

2024

2023 Ordinary shares/Common stock (prior to Redomicile Merger)

















Balance at January 1, 2025, 2024 and 2023 - 32,338,302, 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively

$ 3

$ 3

$ 3 Recapitalization in connection with Redomicile Merger



29



—



— Balance at December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023 - 32,338,302, 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively

$ 32

$ 3

$ 3



















Additional Paid-in Capital

















Balance at January 1

$ 69,656

$ 63,731

$ 63,731 Change in non-controlling shareholder's interest in the Brazil Henglong



—



(66)



— Contribution by the non-controlling interest of Henglong KYB



878



5,991



— Recapitalization in connection with Redomicile Merger



(29)



—



— Balance at December 31

$ 70,505

$ 69,656

$ 63,731



















Retained Earnings - Appropriated

















Balance at January 1

$ 12,180

$ 11,851

$ 11,851 Appropriation of retained earnings



1,647



329



— Balance at December 31

$ 13,827

$ 12,180

$ 11,851



















Unappropriated

















Balance at January 1

$ 290,273

$ 284,832

$ 247,174 Net income attributable to parent company



42,838



30,002



37,688 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests



—



(23)



(30) Appropriation of retained earnings



(1,647)



(329)



— Dividend payables to common shareholders



—



(24,149)



— Dividend payables to non-controlling interests



—



(60)



— Balance at December 31

$ 331,464

$ 290,273

$ 284,832



















Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

















Balance at January 1

$ (14,780)

$ (8,258)

$ (3,413) Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company



8,054



(6,522)



(4,845) Balance at December 31

$ (6,726)

$ (14,780)

$ (8,258)



















Treasury Stock

















Balance at January 1, 2025, 2024 and 2023 –2,167,600, 2,152,600 and 2,152,600 shares, respectively

$ (7,763)

$ (7,695)

$ (7,695) Repurchase of common stock in 2025, 2024 and 2023 – nil, 15,000 and nil shares, respectively



—



(68)



— Balance at December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023 – 2,167,600, 2,167,600 and 2,152,600 shares, respectively

$ (7,763)

$ (7,763)

$ (7,695)



















Total parent company equity

$ 401,339

$ 349,569

$ 344,464



















Non-controlling Interest

















Balance at January 1

$ 40,220

$ 23,345

$ 15,182 Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling shareholder



1,146



(601)



(346) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



9,074



7,897



5,050 Change in non-controlling shareholder's interest in the Brazil Henglong



—



66



— Contribution by non-controlling shareholder of Henglong KYB



(878)



9,513



— Contribution by non-controlling shareholder of Wuhan Hyoseong



—



—



3,459 Distribution of cash dividends to non-controlling interests



(199)



—



— Balance at December 31

$ 49,363

$ 40,220

$ 23,345



















Total equity

$ 450,702

$ 389,789

$ 367,809

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data or otherwise noted)

























Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income

$ 51,912

$ 37,899

$ 42,738 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



14,259



20,224



18,708 Deferred income taxes



(1,444)



(6,036)



(1,319) (Reversal) of/ allowance for credit losses



(620)



(953)



1,564 Equity in (gain)/loss of affiliates



(2,088)



340



360 Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment



628



886



794 Loss/(gain) on disposal of fixed assets



997



1,300



(3) (Increase)/decrease in:

















Other assets and other non-current assets



474



(7,356)



— Accounts and notes receivable



(9,615)



(77,692)



(50,699) Advance payments and others



(1,451)



2,737



(3,881) Inventories



(9,159)



(1,791)



(1,654) Other receivables



(516)



138



(556) Increase/(decrease) in:

















Accounts and notes payable



50,068



40,391



22,024 Customer deposits



940



(4,097)



3,091 Accrued payroll and related costs



2,760



956



77 Accrued expenses and other payables



17,458



13,275



(2,667) Taxes payable



(2,693)



(10,457)



(6,835) Advances payable



(278)



12



(1,836) Net cash provided by operating activities



111,632



9,776



19,906



















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of short-term investments and long-term time deposits



(32,205)



(77,859)



(68,550) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



38,557



29,442



63,240 Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales



169



20,510



2,790 Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment and land use right (including $23,158, $6,343 and $5,336 paid to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively)



(37,189)



(43,656)



(18,235) Cash paid to acquire intangible assets



(3,145)



(804)



(3,445) Cash received from long-term investment



3,443



316



3,292 Investment under equity method



(1,120)



(5,880)



(7,729) Net cash used in investing activities



(31,490)



(77,931)



(28,637)



















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from bank loans



35,262



83,357



64,776 Repayment of bank loans and loans



(21,421)



(58,995)



(61,437) Dividends paid to the common shareholders



(2,190)



(22,433)



— Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholder



(199)



—



— Repurchase of common shares



—



(68)



— Cash received from capital contributions by a non-controlling shareholder



—



15,504



3,459 Net cash provided by financing activities



11,452



17,365



6,798



















Cash and cash equivalents affected by foreign currency



863



(2,580)



(1,824) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash



92,457



(53,370)



(3,757) Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at beginning of year



101,824



155,194



158,951 Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at end of year

$ 194,281

$ 101,824

$ 155,194

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data or otherwise noted)

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

























Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023 Cash paid for interest

$ 1,702

$ 1,792

$ 1,145 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 20,454

$ 18,507

$ 7,965

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:

Non-cash investing activities:

























Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023 Property, plant and equipment recorded during the year which previously were advance payments

$ 8,287

$ 3,595

$ 2,699 Change in accounts payable for acquiring property, plant and equipment

$ 448

$ 3,527

$ 960

























Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023 Supplemental disclosure of acquisition of operating lease assets

$ —

$ —

$ 278

SOURCE China Automotive Systems